Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean is excited about Rupp’s road trip, opportunity in Kentucky

ATHENS – You won’t hear from too many college basketball coaches enjoying the opportunity to play Kentucky at the Rupp Arena, let alone a team that has lost 32 points.

But right here are Georgia coach Tom Crean and his bulldogs, who want to prove themselves after an embarrassing 91: 59 loss on Saturday in Mississippi and make up for it.

“I’m glad we’re on the road again, I really am,” said Crean on Monday, standing in front of his office in the Stegeman Coliseum as the fans strolled past on the way to a gymnastics meeting.

“We have to test ourselves.”

Georgia (11-6, 1-3 SEC) gives a tip for Kentucky No. 15 (13-4, 4-1) at 7 p.m. back on Tuesday (TV: ESPN) looking for their pride.

It wasn’t just that UGA lost so badly against Mississippi, but also how they lost. Georgia was 40-22 superior, it was defeated in the transition and stamped out and hardened in every round.

It was the first time that this year’s Georgia Bulldogs edition looked like the sad bag group a year ago with the planned NBA lottery game Anthony Edwards and a charged Rayshaun Hammonds.

RELATED: Crean calls bulldogs for “pathetic” efforts

Crean, as annoyed by the defeat on Saturday evening, clearly believes in this year’s team and loves their disposition.

“I’m glad we can put ourselves to the test now because we have to jump back and recover quickly,” said Crean, who won two Big Ten direct championships in Indiana.

“We practiced well, we practiced confidently … we have very hard workers, we have people who are hardworking and want to be good. It wasn’t as if we hadn’t done it a few weeks ago, and we have to remember that too. ‘

In fact, Georgia won 65 to 62 on the road at the time. 9 Memphis on January 4 was a win to build on. It was only the second time in UGA basketball history that the program won a conferenceless street game against a top 25 team.

The win against Tennessee 80-63 last Wednesday after the Vols beat the Bulldogs by 46 a year ago was another program win.

While Georgia may not hit Kentucky on Tuesday – chances are it probably won’t – Crean is confident his players will compete.

This was despite being blown out in their first two SEC Road Games at Auburn (82-60) and Mississippi State (91-59).

“We need to understand that whether we’re at home or on the go, we have to play a physical style of play when it comes to reaching out to people who block,” Crean said.

“Or play 50-50 balls, go back to transition defense, be more active with your hands, all of these things.”

The next home game in Georgia will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday against Ole Miss.

