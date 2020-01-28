Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean plans a gig in Missouri

ATHENS – The Georgia basketball team arrived at “Show Me State” on Monday evening to show Missouri a new kind of physicality.

Bulldog trainer Tom Crean said that at 8:30 p.m., you have to play this kind of tough basketball against coach Cuonzo Martin’s tigers. in Colombia on Tuesday (TV: SEC Network).

“We have to deal with (Missouris) physicality as it is a very physical, aggressive basketball team,” Crean said on Monday before the team trained and flew to Missouri.

“We have to defend their guards and definitely be able to continue our offense because of this physicality and the way they help and recover.”

Georgia (11-8, 1-5 SEC) will try to end the three-game losing streak against Missouri (9-10, 1-5 SEC).

The Tigers ranked 33rd in the nation and 2nd in the SEC in defense, with opponents averaging only 62.3 points per game against them.

The Bulldogs are fourth in the SEC with 76.7 points per game.

Sahvir Wheeler, the newly minted Point Guard, is playing a key role in improving health as he sustained an ankle injury while defeating Tennessee on January 15 against Tennessee.

“He has to push the ball better, (and) we have to get out and go,” said Crean. “We have to get him to go to court to do a better job. There’s no doubt about it, and if he does, he’s really good. We have to have that.

“Push it, throw it forward, bring it back, attack, get its confidence back and do layups. Continue if the ball doesn’t stay alive. Do not try to force a shot, keep it alive and keep moving it. Hopefully his trust will come back to him. “

Pace, distance and ball movement are high on the list of priorities for the Bulldogs.

But on Tuesday evening it starts with harshness.

“At the end of the day, we need to get some loose balls, we need to get some guys who put their bodies on the floor, are fast, respond quickly, and that’s part of it,” Crean said.

“You want to make this your career and it won’t be long before you make a career if you are not aggressive, if you are tough, if you have no attitude to win. It is.”

