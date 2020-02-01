Georgia Basketball conquered the four-game losing streak when Anthony Edwards played Texas A&M

ATHENS – Saturday was just further evidence that the 2019-20 Georgia basketball team will only go as far as Anthony Edwards can carry. On Saturday, he could do enough to lead the Bulldogs to a much-needed win to end a four-game losing streak.

Georgia won 63: 48 against Texas A&M. The win postpones Georgia to 12-9 a year and 2-6 in the SEC game. Texas A&M drops to 4-4 in the conference game and 10-10 in the season.

Edwards led all goalscorers with 29 game points. He also led the bulldogs in rebounds (15) and minutes played (39). He also added two steals and was the only two-digit bulldog.

But more than that, every time Georgia needed him to play, he was able to do it. An Edwards 3-hand gave the Bulldogs their first lead in the game. Another basket on a trip just before half-time ensured that the Bulldogs took the lead during the break. He then opened the second half with another 3-pointer, one of four on the field.

He scored 10 points in the first five minutes of the second half to give Georgia some air. It was a strong performance for a Georgian team that they really needed after having a 20 point lead on the road in the last game.

There’s a lot to ask of a player, let alone an 18-year-old newbie. However, given the situation of the Georgia team that launched three newcomers against visiting Aggies, this is necessary at the moment.

But sometimes it looks like he can do everything alone. In a second-half sequence, he distracted a pass, grabbed the loose ball, kicked his euro around a defender, and ended contact for a 1-1 bucket.

He later corrected another loose ball and ended it with a windmill dark. Games like this are the reason why it will be a top choice in the upcoming NBA draft.

Edwards had his second career in a double and ended it with a career high in rebounds. For a team that is not very big, it is a huge bonus if Edwards can get in that way.

The Bulldogs received significant contributions from Rayshaun Hammonds – eight points and five rebounds – and Sahvir Wheeler that night. The latter missed the loss in Missouri with an upper body injury, but returned to the starting lineup. He ended the game with nine points and five assists.

Even when Edwards ended the first 20 minutes with nine points and eight rebounds, it was still a tough first half for Georgia on the offensive.

The Bulldogs achieved almost twice as much sales (14) in the first half as baskets (8). But thanks to an equally terrible shooting performance by Texas A&M – the Aggies shot 25 percent of the field – the Bulldogs were able to take a 24-21 lead during the break. The Bulldogs were given successive baskets to end what can only be called the brutal half of basketball.

Georgia cut sales in the second half of the game as it only took six minutes in the last 20 minutes. Of course, this resulted in the Bulldogs playing a better basketball brand and taking a two-digit lead over Texas A&M. And unlike the game in Missouri, Georgia was able to hold the lead and take the win.

It was a strong defensive night for the Bulldogs when they beat Aggies 44-34 and kept Texas A&M at a 32.2 percent field goal percentage.

The starters for Georgia were Wheeler, Jordan Harris, Hammonds, Edwards and Toumani Camara.

The bulldogs take part in the court on Wednesday night when they visit the Florida Gators. The game is set to 7 p.m. Reference to ESPNU.