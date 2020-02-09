Georgia basketball fails in overtime and cannot turn Tide into 105-102 loss

ATHENS – Anthony Edwards missed a 3-pointer on the buzzer and Georgia was unable to turn the page against Alabama and fell 105-102 in the overtime.

It was the third time in the last four games that UGA lost after a double-digit lead in the second half.

The Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8 SEC) recovered from a halftime deficit and took the lead in the Stegeman Coliseum with the participation of football coach Kirby Smart by 12 points.

Edwards overcame flu-like symptoms to play 36 minutes and record his third double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Edwards, who didn’t train on Friday, was unable to achieve a clean look, which he put on with a shot fake and a shuffle.

Alabama’s Jon Petty Jr. had split two free throws in the last round, leaving Georgia 4.3 seconds to prepare the shot.

Georgian newcomer Sahvir Wheeler, who contacted Edwards, scored 24 career points and had 8 assists.

Kira Lewis Jr. led all goalscorers with 37 points to speed Alabama (13-10, 5-5) as the team with the highest number of points in the SEC lived up to their reputation. The Tide set a school record for points in a real street game.

Alabama celebrated a losing streak of three games with the win and returned after a home loss to Tennessee in a game he led with 15 points.

Georgia looked like it was about to get back on the winning track when it came to working overtime.

UGA basketball coach Tom Crean and Smart had to be equally proud of the defensive stop that forced the extension.

Mike Peake left the Bulldogs’ bank to surprise Lewis with a 2.8 second lead and a tie between 92 and 92.

However, Georgia was unable to steal the victory. Jordan Harris missed a desperate shot just inside the buzzer’s midline.

Rayshaun Hammonds, who scored 20 points, ended the game on the last lap up close after a Wheeler drive and a bowl.

Wheeler brought UGA back in the second half. Wheelers 3-pointer gave Georgia a lead of 47:46 with 19:07, the Bulldogs’ first lead since the first two minutes of play.

Georgia took a 9-0 lead a moment later and extended the lead 14:42 to a Tamari Camara basket to 65: 53.

The Tide returned with a 15-2 run and seemed unable to miss from the ground. He rose to 10:68 after moving from James Bolden to 10:37.

Hammonds replied with a basket, the Bulldogs briefly regained the lead, but Lewis drove to the basket and scored a conventional three-point game 71-69.

UGA could no longer be involved in the front. The best the Bulldogs could achieve was a last minute tie when Hammonds scored the game between 92 and 92 20 seconds before the end.

Georgia took the lead with 45: 41, luckily not after turning the ball nine times.

Alabama used a 9-0 to take advantage of five Georgian sales for the first five minutes of the game.

The flood ran through the first half and defended several runs in Georgia, including a 9-3 sprint in the final minutes before the break.

Edwards had only four points in the 2-6 shootout, but he led the Bulldogs with six rebounds when UGA even fought the tide 18-18 on the boards in the first 20 minutes.

Georgia returns in action at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stegeman Coliseum against South Caroline. The Gamecocks (14-8, 6-4) won a 74-54 home win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

