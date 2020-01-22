Georgia Basketball falls too little in Kentucky, too late by Anthony Edwards

Georgia Basketball just couldn’t keep up with Kentucky at an ESPN matchup in Lexington on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats with 15th place (14-4, 5-1 SEC) defeated the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4) with 89-79. It was the 14th consecutive win in the UK and the second win against UGA this season.

Ashton Hagans, the Kentucky security guard from Cartersville, Georgia, led the Wildcats with 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Georgia Junior Rayshaun Hammonds scored 16 points and lost 8 rebounds. Hammonds gave coach Tom Crean the kind of street performance that was missing from a loss in the state of Mississippi on Saturday.

“We have definitely lined up and this is a painful changing room at the moment,” said Crean on the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network. “We have to go through things to grow through things, but this team fought tonight.

“Fighting in this environment like we did tonight says a lot.”

Kentucky won the Rupp Arena with a draw of 20,135, a place Georgia has not conquered since 2009.

UGA in second year Tye Fagan was a ray of hope and scored 14 points in the 15-minute on the floor 6-by-6 shooting.

But Kentucky was just too big and athletic near the rim and outperformed the UGA 46-30.

UGA freshman Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in the 7-of-13 shootout, but it wasn’t one of his better games.

It was a case of too little, too late for Edwards, who had only one rebound and flipped the ball five times.

Edwards was goalless in the first half when Kentucky took a 41:35 lead in the meantime.

However, the bulldogs had their moments. Georgia used a 9-0 run to gain a 29:28 lead. The first half was 5:34.

Donnell Gresham Jr. triggered the outbreak with a 3-pointer and covered it with a jumper that triggered a John Calipari timeout.

Kentucky responded with a 7-0 win in the first 78 seconds of the break to regain control of the game.

Georgia had a surprising 19: 17 lead on the glass in the first half, but the smaller bulldogs could not sustain this success.

Britain took Georgia back 21:12 in the second half, even as Edwards woke from his first half.

Edwards finally scored two minutes in the second half after missing his first five shots in the game. The planned NBA draft lottery also hit his next three shots, pulling the Bulldogs 12:38 left to 57-54.

It was as close as Georgia had the rest of the night.

Kentucky returned to the Bulldogs with a 12-2 run. The closest Georgia then reached seven points.

The Wildcats won the first meeting between the teams in Athens on January 7, 78:69. Kentucky returned nine points behind a sold out Stegeman Coliseum crowd at the SEC start of both teams.

Georgia returns in action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stegeman Coliseum against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home pitch this season.

