Georgia Basketball returns home for a sale, desperate for beating Ole Miss

ATHENS – Georgia Basketball returns to the friendly games at the Stegeman Coliseum, where the team appear to be on time for the 1: 9 of their season.

The Bulldogs (11-7. 1-4 SEC) receive Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5) at 5:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network) in desperate need of victory to revive any kind of NCAA tournament hope.

Fan support is certainly there. The only remaining Georgia home basketball games with tickets this season are South Carolina (February 12) and Auburn (February 19).

This is despite the fact that practically no one outside the program plans the young team of trainer Tom Crean, which consists of nine newcomers, for the so-called big dance.

Anthony Edwards also plays a major role in the planned NBA lottery in 2020.

Sophomore Tye Fagan and newcomer Toumani Camara confirmed that the NCAA tournament is the long-term goal of the season, even if the focus never goes beyond a game.

“There is no doubt that we are tackling each game individually so that we don’t think so far into the future,” said Fagan, who last scored a 6-out-of-6 performance with 13 points Tuesday in Kentucky. “But that’s the goal.”

The surge in 6-foot-8-Camara in the last 12 games has given a boost. Camara is the UGA’s second-best rebounder (5.2rpm) and the third in the team to score points (7.6rpm) and minutes (26.9rpm) during this period.

But the Bulldogs, # 56 in the planned RPI leaderboard, should better get back on the road to success and take advantage of the softer route of the schedule.

After Georgia opened 2020 with six opponents and seven games against teams that had played in the NCAA tournament last year – and so far with 2-4 wins in Memphis and Tennessee – the schedule for Georgia has changed in this one Week improved.

Ole Miss’ home game will be followed by a roadtrop to Missouri on Saturday (9-9, 1-5). Then there will be a home game at Texas A&M next Saturday (9-8, 3-3).

Understandably, Crean does not lose sight of the task against the rebels.

“At the moment we are focusing on how we prepare for Ole Miss,” said Crean. “I was number one in the country and didn’t talk about the NCAA tournament in Indiana.

“You just concentrate. We’ll be here in late January. We focus on the team and what we need to do and are absolutely involved. “

Crean said he was not sure that Point Guard Sahvir Wheeler had returned 100 percent after an ankle injury in the 80-63 win over Tennessee on January 15.

Wheeler has played the last two games, but he has lost the explosion and speed that make him so effective. He just shot one basket and made two assists against Mississippi State and Kentucky in the last 38 minutes.

With 18.9 points per game, Edwards remains at the top of the newcomers. But the so-called “Antman” is still learning to get to the edge and overcome the extra attention that the defense gives him.

Edwards was kept goalless in Kentucky in the first half last Tuesday before scoring 16 points at Rupp Arena in the second half, with the Bulldogs getting no closer than seven points.

However, Crean defends Edwards’ youth. He focuses on developing Edwards like any other player.

“I knew we had to develop it every day and help it grow every day,” said Crean.

“It’s all different when you get them and how they develop, how they learn, what they need to improve, how to apply them, how to build trust, how to optimize them, how to challenge them, the daily process. We are right in the middle of it and I enjoy it. “

A win over Ole Miss would make Crean and Georgia more happy to see the team grow and keep the seemingly low hopes of the NCAA tournament alive.

