Georgia Basketball suffers a defeat, losing 22-point lead in Florida

And Georgia Basketball was thrown back in Florida after falling 22 points ahead of 81-75 in Gainesville in the second half on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 SEC) appeared to be in a good position for the road excited about the Gators (14-8, 6-3) when Sahvir Wheeler was 16:43 minutes ahead of 52 hit -30.

But Georgia lost for the second time in the last three games after being at least 20 points ahead in the second half.

RELATED: Meltdown in Missouri, UGA wasted 20-point lead in the loss

Florida showed why it was favored by 9 1/2 points in this game and finished sixth in the pre-season, which turned out to be an occasion at the O’Connell Center in the ESPNU television matchup.

A 39-7 run made the biggest home comeback in Florida basketball history.

Georgian Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in the 10-of-17 shooting (6-of-9 out of three) and achieved a strong team rebound in 39 minutes.

“Anthony Edwards is playing at a different pace than anyone else in the building,” said ESPNU commentator and former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy at one point.

But the newbie couldn’t do everything.

A 3-pointer from Edwards with 14:41 left gave the Bulldogs a 55:38 lead before the Gators made a 9-0 lead to narrow the lead to single digits and trigger a Tom Crean timeout.

The interruption was not enough to cool down Florida shots, and Georgia’s defense remained unchanged.

“We didn’t watch him dribble, our conversation was lost,” Crean said on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network aftermath show. “We gave them comfort to shoot the ball and drive it.

“And we’re moving to the zone and we’re not on the line within five or six feet. The lack of communication is important.”

The Gators made 7 out of 11 strokes off the bow in the last 20 minutes after scoring only 2 out of 12 in the first half.

An Andrew Nembhard 3-pointer gave Florida its first lead since the first minute at 59-57 with 8:38 remaining.

The second half of the Gators continued and ended with 39: 7 when Nembhard (25 points) left a knight for 69: 59 with 5: 56.

Georgia struggled late and reduced the lead to 73: 71, 3:55 behind by Donnell Gresham Jr.

But the bulldogs couldn’t get any closer and left the floor in shock, another quiet flight back to Athens ahead of them.

Georgia had led 41: 26 in the break and finished the first half 10: 0.

It looked like the Bulldogs were ready to build on the momentum generated by their 63:48 home win over Texas A&M last Saturday.

RELATED: Georgia Brings Trust To Florida

Edwards had 18 points and five rebounds in the break and was more dominant than ever. Nine of Edwards’ points went over a trio of three in the first minute when UGA took the lead 13-0 and took control of the game 17:10.

Florida coach Mike White ended the game with a 11:49 pause. The Bulldogs scored 13 points in less than two and a half minutes.

Georgia shot 55 percent off the ground in the first half, Edwards made 7 of his first 9 shots.

More importantly, the Bulldogs came to the brink. They outperformed the Gators 22-18 in color and hit the free-throw line six times in the two Florida attempts.

But by the end of the night, the numbers had turned in favor of the gators as they won the points in the paint (34-32) and rebound battles (36-30).

Wheeler was the only other Georgian player to score double-digits with 16 points in the 6-of-8 shooting, which went hand in hand with his team-strong 4 assists.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds kept fighting, the 6-foot 9, 245 pounder considered himself a 3-pointer shooter rather than a power forward in the lane.

Hammonds had 9 points and 5 rebounds, only 4-of-11 shots, including 1-of-6 shots beyond the 3-point arc.

Georgia returns in action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Alabama (12-10, 4-5) in the Stegeman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide has lost three players in a row.

