Georgia Basketball tries to overcome the hump in the state of Mississippi

ATHENS – Georgia coach Tom Crean always talks to his team about “what the game has to offer”, but on Saturday night in Mississippi, the UGA may have to do something different.

In fact, Crean’s young and below-average team has to endure even if the game doesn’t bring them breaks or benefits.

Coach Ben Howland’s auburn bulldogs lead the SEC in the rebound, which is exactly where Crean’s vertically challenged canines have to keep up most often.

“I mean, every game we come across talks about how important the rebound is, and now we’re playing the leaders,” said Georgia coach Tom Crean, who only has two players, the 6-foot 9 or greater. “This part of it is hard.”

Mississippi State offers two starters that are even larger, Center Abdul Ado (6-11, 255) and Power Forward Reggie Perry (6-10, 250).

The teams tip at 8:30 p.m. (TV: SEC Network) in the so-called “hump”. The Mississippi State arena, officially known as the Humphrey Coliseum and resembling a cake from the outside, has a smaller, more intimate setting that resembles that of the Stegeman Coliseum with a capacity of 10,575.

Humphrey Coliseum, file

Georgia brings an 11-5 overall grade and 1-2 SEC record to the action. Mississippi State is 10-6 and 1-3 in the league to play.

UGA is looking for the first league wins in a row under Crean, who is currently in his second season.

Georgia is also striving to assert itself in NCAA tournament competitions, and a league game record, or better, will likely be required for this to happen.

It is Crean’s first trip to Starkville and he could be forced to do it without the services of Sahvir Wheeler, whom his fellow student Anthony Edwards calls “the heart of the team”.

Wheeler suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the resounding 80-63 win over Tennessee.

Crean made it clear on Friday that Wheeler is questionable after just getting through Thursday’s practice.

“You just have to take care of it, and if it can’t, that’s what it is,” Crean said. “You just go. Right? So try to develop and find multidimensional, versatile people. Obviously, it’s a huge factor. ‘

If Wheeler fails, Georgia will be more dependent on the transfer of Donnell Gresham and Edwards.

Edwards, who was named All-American midway through the season by Sporting News earlier this week, averages 19.1 points per game this season and is ranked second in the SEC.

Georgia, with its lack of size, also needs another signing effort of 6-9, 245-pound junior Rayshaun Hammonds.

Hammonds averages 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has a rebound of 21 points and 5 points when defeating the Vols.

Mississippi State is the fifth consecutive game against teams that participated in the NCAA tournament last season.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in the last four games and win on the street against the number at that time. 9 Memphis 65-62 on January 4 and Wednesday night in Athens against Tennessee.

The losses were No. 13 Kentucky (78-69) and then No. 5 Auburn (82-60).

The home loss to Mississippi last year was one of the most bizarre finals in Stegeman Coliseum history.

WATCH: Filled bulldog triggers a decisive technical foul in the UGA home defeat

In the final moments, a small stuffed bulldog toy was thrown onto the field, resulting in a technical foul that paved the way for the state of play from 68 to 67.

Georgia went from 17 to 17 to tie the game at 67-67.

