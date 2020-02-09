Georgia Basketball’s Anthony Edwards and Tom Crean discuss illness and loss of OT

ATHENS – Tom Crean knew his team would have a fight against the SEC’s best mark on Saturday night.

But he only knew a few hours before the bet if Georgia would have its best player available.

Newcomer Anthony Edwards overcame flu-like symptoms, but the Bulldogs couldn’t stop Alabama and fell 105-102 in the Stegeman Coliseum extension.

“I felt weak and knew I wouldn’t be able to shoot too many jumps,” said Edwards after playing 36 minutes and recording his third double of the season of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“I was really tired after the 3-minute mark in the second half … I just dug deep and found energy, I think.”

But not enough energy: Edwards’ potential 3-point shot that holds the game together was a failure in stoppage time, leaving the 3-point range 0: 6 and the Bulldogs in the past seven years sixth time lost games.

Crean, Georgia’s second year director of the Georgia program, recognizes that he’s in the midst of a complete makeover and that 10 new players are on the squad this season, including nine newcomers.

“We’re close,” said Crean. “I was part of, this is the third program change, and we have a lot of young people. It is not an excuse, it is a fact.

“We have to protect the ball better. it becomes more of an individual pride. It just has to happen. “

Neither team was able to guard the rim. Alabama scored 56 points in color and Georgia had 58.

Crean said Edwards is as close as Georgia to a lockdown defender. But he wasn’t even sure what Edwards’ status was after the planned NBA lottery missed Friday’s training due to his illness.

“Anthony didn’t feel well at all,” said Crean, who has been hoarse over the past few days and has been taking antibiotics.

“We didn’t know until this afternoon that he could play. Did he have his normal joy and energy? No.”

However, Alabama had brought its normal SEC-led offense to full swing. The Tide set a school record for points in a street game led by Kira Lewis Jr. with 37 points.

Georgia increased from 45 to 41 and led with 12 points in the second half. For the third time in the last four games, however, the Bulldogs were unable to maintain a two-digit lead.

“We have to learn how to win,” said Crean. “You’re in situations like Missouri or Florida. We have to take the lead on the court.”

Freshman Point Guard Sahvir Wheeler rose on Saturday, scoring 24 points in his career and distributing 8 assists.

“We’re getting better every day,” said Wheeler. “I know our boys believe in each other and we try to improve day by day.”

Georgia returns in action at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stegeman Coliseum against South Caroline. The Gamecocks (14-8, 6-4) won a 74-54 home win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

