Georgia coach Kirby Smart keeps Todd Monken’s praise simple, short

ATHENS – The Georgian soccer coach Kirby Smart was very excited and enthusiastic about the organization of his program and the additions on Wednesday.

But when it came to the new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, whom he obviously has to respect and whom he has to trust, it seemed important to Smart not to say too much too soon.

The Bulldogs’ season expectations for 2020 have already risen.

“We are very excited about what Todd brings us,” said Smart, inquiring about the hiring at his press conference on the National Signing Day.

To be fair, there is not much more to say at this point. When asked by Smart, Monken didn’t have much to do with this book signing.

In addition, Georgia’s factual head coach said that since the roles of the staff are incomplete, the new direction of the crime will “emerge over time”.

Smart announced that he was with Monken at LSU for a short time in January 2005.

“Coach Monken and I crossed paths at LSU,” said Smart. “He came in with Les Miles’ staff and I was there a month or three or four weeks before I came here.”

In fact, Smart was the running backs coach of Georgia employees for Mark Richt, a 10-3 team that won the SEC Championship Game, in 2005.

Monken was on the other side of the field that December and worked as a coordinator for the LSU passing game.

Obviously, both men have risen sharply through coaching in the past 14 years.

Monken’s Tampa Bay crime in 2018 set franchise records for total yards, overtaking, and touchdowns, despite the fact that two quarterbacks were deployed during the season.

The 2018 Bucs traveled an average of 320.3 meters, with quarterbacks Jameis Winton and Ryan Fitzpatrick doing 65.3 percent of their passes together.

“Really what I took (from the airstrike) was that I was able to win,” said Monken after taking over the Browns job last season a Cleveland.com story.

“It was really the air raid for me. You had a certain amount of run game, you ran many of the same concepts, and you could throw to win. It really was. As with any offense, it works a lot better if you have good players. “

Georgia returns five of eleven starters after an offense that beat Baylor 26:14 at Sugar Bowl, including the game’s MVP, receiver George Pickens.

The Bulldogs initiated the graduate transfer from QB Jamie Newman from Wake Forest to take over Jake Fromm’s offspring.

Newman has the double threat ability that brings an element of escape into his pocket and the potential to do yards with his legs and arm.

Monken was with the coaches of future NFL draft picks of the first round, JaMarcus Russell from the LSU and Brandon Weeden from the state of Oklahoma.

Both Russell and Weeden are in the top 10 nationwide when it comes to efficiency. These statistics correspond to the Smart model for offensive success.

Georgia’s passing game took 72nd place in the national team last season with 223 meters per game. The unit was strapped to the position by the loss of the top 5 receivers from the previous season and a rash of six injuries.

Smart called it a “carousel” recipient rotation and referred to the challenge of creating some kind of consistency with different personnel in the field every week.

Smart announced the hiring of 53-year-old Monken on January 17, triggering a more offensive change in staff, causing former offensive coordinator James Coley to leave a week later and become Texas A & M’s trainer.

The shuffle started when Arkansas hired former UGA offensive coach Sam Pittman as head coach.

Within two days, Smart hired Ole Miss’s former head coach, Matt Luke, to replace Pittman as the Bulldogs’ offensive regular-service bus. Luke had served as an offensive coach and offensive coordinator for the rebels before getting the job as head coach.

