Georgia Coronavirus Restricted Vulnerability Note as Disease Rises

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) – Some salons, gymnastics and other interactive services in Georgia planned to open Friday as the Republican governor swiftly suspended the ban for a month amid experts warning of possible infection. meningitis and infection. President Donald Trump.

With death and disease still popping up in Georgia, many business owners intend to remain closed despite Gov. Brian Kemp confirms that hospital visits and new habits provide enough for magicians, artists, massage therapists and personal trainers to return to work. restriction.

David Huynh has 60 customers to make an appointment Friday at the nail salon in Savannah. He said that’s less than half of the customers he would normally see. But it also starts with a shortage of nail polishrs to allow unused channels between them.

Huynh’s business, Envy Nail Bar, has been closed since March 26. But the loss was more than the month it was closed.

“We miss graduation, promotions and weddings,” Huynh said. “I have already seen the shops closed permanently. … Many people do not know, if society ceases to exist, then there will be great consequences. “

Kemp’s order to allow some retailers to reopen on Friday requires caution such as investigating customers for possible symptoms, providing staff with personal protective equipment and other protective equipment as available and cleaning. frequently.

The governor said it is imperative that the state’s economic crisis first be alleviated. The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that 1.1 million workers – nearly one-fifth of state employees – have complained of unemployment within five weeks since the crisis began.

Public health experts warn that rapid re-opening can lead to the recovery of Coronavirus. Doing so requires further testing and tracking of the numbers of infected people. Georgia is ranked in the nation’s 10th state for testing in any country. But the state is making progress. On Thursday, Georgia reported 7,000 new tests, the highest ever ever.

Kemp’s time to revive the economy has been fierce even with Trump, who said Wednesday he “strongly opposed” the plan with other Republicans.

Shannon Pengitore, a massage therapist in Marietta outside of Atlanta, has asked for appointments this week. But she is not ready, saying she has not seen any specific rules from the state to protect herself and her customers.

Pengitore says: “Massage therapy is a continual interaction with a client in a small room,” Pengitore said. “If I don’t feel comfortable with this, what is it spreading? It’s very disturbing.”

Related Articles

From Monday, Georgia will allow movie theaters to reopen and restaurants return to dining service – as long as customers are kept at a distance.

Chef Hugh Acheson, who has three fine restaurants in Athens and Atlanta, said conducting the Georgia experiment was not easy to reopen. He also doubts that it will be profitable.

“If I were to open a decent restaurant in central Atlanta and… 25 people showed up to dinner because I wasn’t enough to do this, that wasn’t enough to make money and keep the business going,” Acheson said.

Bethany Farmer works at an Atlanta yoga gym and manages the bar in partnership. She says both haven’t told her to come back yet, and that’s fine with her. She fears the delay in business could lead to lower wages, and the virus is more of a threat.

“I can be a carrier even if I don’t feel anything,” Farmer said. “I’m very worried about the other people I meet.”

___

Associated Press writer Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.