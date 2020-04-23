Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones announces he will not retire

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones (D) announced Thursday that he will not step down as he declared Wednesday after harassing his own party for its support of President Donald Trump.

Jones’ statements were made in a video uploaded to social media. “Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office,” Jones wrote. “But soon after, the support result I received was too great for me to ignore.”

I will not allow Democrats to bully me. I will not let them win.

“I will not allow Democrats to mistreat me in their submission. I will not let them win,” Jones added. “I will NOT give up.”

In the video, Jones said:

You know, I recently backed Donald J. Trump for his re-election campaign, and I hope you join me in these efforts, but little did I know that I would receive so much outrage from attacks and name calls from the far left and the Democrat. Party. Yesterday I had announced that I would not be fulfilling my mandate, but then, when I began to receive a great deal of support, a shout from the people I represent in the 91st house district of Dekalb and Rockdale Counties, my fellow Georgia and North -Americans from all over this country and every walk of life, every age, every color, every party, that was emotional. That was motivational. You know what, America? I thought about it and talked to my family and talked to my supporters. I will stay on the battlefield. I will complete my term. I will continue to put my country before my party.

Jones also stated in his video that President Trump “is the man for the job” and that the “man for the office.”

Prior to the video’s release, Jones spoke to Breitbart News about his decision, saying he received “bipartisan support from across the country.”

“I said a lot of people thought so,” Jones told Breitbart News. “I decided to be in the party and play all four quarters and continue to support Donald J. Trump’s re-election.”

As for the harassment he faced, Jones said it was “disturbing.”

“It’s amazing how I was exercising my constitutional right to freedom of speech, but only a few people can say a few things,” Jones said. “It was unsettling.”

Earlier this month, Jones announced in a video on social media that he would support President Trump’s re-election efforts in November, citing Trump’s handling of the economy and his support for colleges and universities. historically black.

“It’s very simple to me,” Jones said at the time. “President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for black colleges historically, and his criminal justice initiatives attracted me to his campaign.”

