SAVANNAH >> Barbers, nail salons, gyms and some other businesses reopened in Georgia today as the Republican governor came to make a month-long arena despite warnings from health experts of a potential new wave of coronavirus infections.

As some customers venture back to these venues, the confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States exceeds 50,000 states, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures.

Though limited in scope, the reopening of Georgia and at least two other states marked a symbolic milestone in the bad debate the United States – and the world – as to how quickly political leaders should lift economically damaging closed order .

With deaths and infections still rising in Georgia, many business owners planned to stay closed despite Brian Kemp’s government assurances that hospital visits and new cases are bringing enough for barbers, tattoo artists, massage therapists and personal trainers to return to work and restrictions.

Kemp’s calendar resumption of the economy proved too ambitious even for President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday he “strongly agrees” with the fellow Republican’s plan.

Without a tried-and-tested action plan for how to pull countries out of closed coronavirus, the world will see a patchwork of approaches. Schools reopen in one country, remaining closed in others; masks are a must here, a simple recommendation there.

Kids still attend football practice in Sweden while they are not even allowed outside of Spain. In the U.S. state of Georgia, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys have been allowed to reopen today as American hospitals are still waking up with emergency viruses. In other parts of the globe, the prospect of a couple is still weeks away.

There are no simple, one-size-fits-all answers. As governments and scientists knocked around, still fighting with many unknowns, people were left to take potentially life-affecting decisions.

In France, for example, the government is letting families decide whether to keep their children at home or send them back to class when the door closes nationwide, in place since March 17, beginning to be reduced May 11 .

In Spain, parents face a similarly knotty decision: whether to let children get their first cool hour of the week when the country starts Sunday facilitates the total ban on leaving them out. Even then, they’re still required to abide by a “1-1-1” rule: no more than an hour a day, within minutes of home and no more than an adult supervisor.

“The first day will become stressful,” said Eva Novillo, who has been in prison with his wife and 7-year-old EMA in Madrid for more than five weeks. “We will be hysterical for the children not to touch anything or not to touch their faces.”

The slowdown in Spain’s terrible epidemic, which has killed more than 22,500 people, has made the prospect of letting children out possible. For the first time today, Spanish health authorities count more people recovering from the disease in a span of 24 hours than new infections.

The imperative to reopen is largely driven by economics, with closed companies bleeding and government coffers in cash. In a trend seen across the globe, about 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in five weeks, pushing unemployment to the last level seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s and increasing their stakes on how and when to ease shutdowns in factories and other businesses.

Shutdown hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes in Germany put empty seats on the streets and squares today highlight economic suffering. The prospect of sipping wine on a Paris sidewalk is also still far away: French authorities have announced that restaurants, bars and cafes will not reopen before June.

For many of the world’s poor, without social security nets, slowing down at home or home-school children with online classes is luxuries beyond reach.

Even in the richest countries in the world, reopening too much, too quickly increases the possibility of new infection spikes that again overwhelmed hospital ICUs.

Japan initially seemed to have controlled its epidemic by going after the fatty infection. But today, Japanese medical experts issued a warning saying that the country’s emergency medicine resources are reaching breaking point amid the equipment shortage.

The coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, including more than 100,000 in Europe and nearly 50,000 in the United States, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University from government figures. The true numbers are undoubtedly higher, with new cases rising in Africa and Latin America as epidemics subside in some places that were hit earlier.

In Muslim communities, the pandemic is casting a shadow over the holy months of Ramadan – marked by fasting days, festive nights and communal prayers. Ramadan begins for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims with new moons this week. Many Muslim leaders have closed mosques or banned evening collective prayers to block infections.

Some U.S. governors have begun to detach despite health authorities warning they might be too early to do so without making a second wave of infection.

A major packaging plant in northern Colorado that was closed due to an outbreak that killed four workers was reopened today after a two-week disinfection, as some questioned how employees are able to maintain social distance inside the facility.

On the economic front, some experts predict a severe decline similar to the Great Depression, when unemployment remained above 14% between 1931 and 1940, when it reached 25%. But they consider unemployment likely to remain elevated well into next year and probably beyond, and will surely peak the 10% peak in the recession 2008-09.

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony today for a bill that provides an investment of nearly $ 500 billion in coronary costs, the noise of new relief for employers and hospitals. Leicester reported in Le Pecq, France. Associated press reporters around the world contributed.