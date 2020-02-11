Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

Georgia Football 2020 attendees are best positioned to make an impact early

* We limit ourselves to players who are new to the players. Georgia apparently expects both quarterback Jamie Newman and tight end Tre Mckitty to contribute next year, otherwise it wouldn’t have given a grant.

Jalen Carter, defense device:

Carter made a massive jump in the recruitment rankings late to end the 2020 cycle as a 5-star perspective. Given his outstanding performance in the Under Armor All-American Game, it’s easy to understand why he earned this ranking.

But Carter is on this list far beyond his high recruitment ranking. The 6-foot-4,300-pound defense has a chance to play early, much like Travon Walker did one season ago.

The Bulldogs have to replace five defensive linemen from the 2019 team, and Carter believes he can come in and make up for part of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett’s lost production.

“Tyler Clark is a very good player and I feel like I can play just like him in the next stage,” said Carter.

Carter and Walker are not exact replicas of each other because the former game, unlike Walker’s athleticism, is much more performance based. And Carter doesn’t register early, which is worth considering, as Walker was the only one of the five newbies Georgia signed in 2019 to see meaningful footage for the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart highlighted on National Signing Day that the Bulldogs had registered at least 100 snapshots with 37 players last season. Georgia does not yet need Carter to become a world destroyer, but there is a real chance that he will play an important role in a defense played by a number of people.

Justin Robinson, broad recipient:

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren argued that Arian Smith, before all other players, would be the player who would most likely have an immediate impact on the Bulldogs next year. Given the incredible speed of Smith and the fact that the wide-angle receiver is clearly one of the greatest need positions on Georgia’s roster, this makes sense.

There are good reasons that some of the incoming wide-receiver players are impact players, as Marcus Rosemy wins excellently in a confined space, while Jermaine Burton could be a great mix of Rosemy and Smith.

But we will actually love a great recipient who is already on campus and working with the Bulldogs. That would be Robinson.

What Robinson thinks of this is the size that the others, apart from a head start in his college career, don’t have. Robinson is the largest of Georgia’s five 6-foot-4 receivers and will only continue to fill this framework if he participates in the strength and conditioning program.

So much has been said about Georgia’s lack of speed in the area, the Bulldogs will also see their best-bodied recipient when Lawrence Cager reaches his justification. As long as Matt Landers can’t replace Cager’s physicality and blocking ability from the outside, it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to see Robinson out there.

And as former Georgia star Terrence Edwards told DawgNation, Robinson is already turning heads in Athens. For a large reception room that urgently needs talent, the Bulldogs got plenty of it in the 2020 cycle.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hcr4QCMcRA (/ embed)

Kendall Milton runs back:

Similar to the line of defense, we included Milton, as both a talented single player and Georgia have to replace several contributors at the position.

D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien both left for the NFL and left a free position on the second half of the season. Zamir White figures that fill part of it, as well as Kenny McIntosh and James Cook.

But Milton will be a name to remember. Milton was the best-placed in the 247Sports composite ranking. He was also a key behind the scenes that was Georgia’s leader in putting together the country’s No. 1 recruiting class.

Milton is also a damn good soccer player, in addition to what he gets off the pitch. He was named California Racer of the Year and had about as much fun handling it as if he was going to get on his knees with a sledgehammer.

Milton’s size will be an asset to Georgia’s backfield next year. A running back that wears down the defense in the course of the game has proven itself. be a big part of the Georgian misdemeanor of 2018 when Elijah Holyfield played this role.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgFOJQE1N44 (/ embed)

Darnell Washington, short end:

Washington is on the list because there is simply no other player on the Georgia roster like him. It is difficult to understand how big it is until you see it in the field. He simply towers over some of the defenders he could face.

Washington will not appear as Rob Gronkowski or OJ Howard, who had much success when Todd Monken was his offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay next year. However, Georgia should be able to find a way to use its size as a mismatch in certain areas of the field.

Georgia will have to replace Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf at the end of 2020. Washington and Mckitty feel like an upgrade for the Bulldogs. If Monken and the offensive staff want to get creative, Washington should be able to play some games early in his career in Georgia.

