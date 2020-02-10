ATHENS – It didn’t take long for Georgia football signing Kendall Milton to fit his new teammates, many of whom are from the South.

Milton, part of a recent UGA roundtable interview with the former Bulldogs SEC Championship Game MVP D.J. Shockley explained that sports culture is different in Georgia than in California.

“It seems like the people out here want some more of it,” said Milton, who is from Cloverdale, California, just outside of Fresno.

“So I would say when I got out of here it was kind of a motivation for me to have the same attitude,” said Milton, the number 53 overall player in the 2020 class after the 247Sports Composite and moved back to 7th place.

“(It is) getting out of here and basically doing everything to get what you want. So I would say it’s the mindset that sets it apart.”

One of the keys to Coach Kirby Smart’s success at the Bulldogs was the team’s high buy-in. Even if different players and team captains went through, the commitment and willingness to work has not waned.

Milton, who turns 18 on Monday, feels Georgia has been the best fit for him since he made his quiet commitment during a visit last June.

“I would just say it felt like home, it felt like the family atmosphere I was looking for,” said Milton, explaining why he had declined the opportunity to stay closer to home in the Pac-12, and skimmed it over Dozens of other schools to be part of the Georgian RBU tradition.

“All the trainers treated me like their own, I noticed them,” he said. “I knew this would be a place where they would hold me accountable for everything, but also help me achieve greatness and the level I want to get to.”

In the spring camp there will be competition all over the field, especially on the offensive.

The Bulldogs have lost a lot of experience on the offensive and in the Running Backs Room.

There is no reason why Milton should shy away from his endeavors, especially in a school that has such a good reputation in the running back position.

It starts with Herschel Walker, arguably the greatest college football in history.

The trend has continued with a younger series of elite representatives, including NFL stars Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and the planned first choice for D’Andre Swift.

“So I was confident that this was the place for me,” said Milton. “And this was the best opportunity to get where I had to go.”

There doesn’t seem to be an heir to Swift entering the off-season.

Red shirt in the second year Zamir White (6-0, 215) is the leading re-entrant with 408 meters last season. This even after he canceled ACL surgery on both the right and left knees, which forced him to extend the 2018 campaign.

White’s 18 carry and 92 yard performance looked better than ever when he carried the ball in the Sugar Bowl, but questions remain about his ability to catch football.

Sophomore Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 210) had the longest scrimmage game of the season with a TD run of 62 yards and led with an average of 7 yards per carry. McIntosh is also a capable recipient, but his work is limited because he hasn’t been able to afford many opportunities in the past season.

Junior James Cook is one of the most electrifying players on the squad, but previous UGA offensive coaches haven’t been able to plan effectively enough to get him out in the field. There were also opportunities last season when Cook was open, but former quarterback Jake Fromm chose other options.

The Bulldogs recently added newcomer Daijun Edwards, a 5-10, 201-pound back with speed and pass-catching ability.

And then there is Milton with 6: 2 and now 227 pounds the largest in the running back stable.

Milton said he wasn’t sure if people could tell how tall he was in his highlight films because he often ran or ran away from the defenders.

“I would say a lot of people are watching my film, they are looking at how I miss people in space, they are looking at how I am incapacitating people,” said Milton. “I would say my combination of size, speed and agility. And that separates me as a player on the field. “

The off-season bulldog training program has already begun, and the team is expected to begin spring soccer practice in the third week of March.

Kendall Milton highlights

