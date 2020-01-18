ATHENS – Georgia announced Todd Monken’s hiring for the Bulldogs on Friday and has appointed him offensive coordinator.

It’s a setting that resonates from coast to coast, another example of how Bulldog trainer Kirby Smart continues to push the program after 2:12 and is ranked fourth in the national team in 2019.

Former offensive coordinator James Coley will continue to serve on the staff and as an assistant coach, according to a UGA release.

“We are excited to add Todd to our team,” said Smart in the press release. “He has committed explosive crimes at every station in his impressive career in the National Football League and major college football programs.”

Monken spent the last season as an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, helping plan an offense that resulted in the NFL’s second-best player, former UGA star Nick Chubb.

Last season, 53-year-old Monken played for the NFL in Tampa Bay. The Bucs set franchise records for overtaking yards, touchdowns, and total yards, with Monken acting as the offensive coordinator.

Georgia also added former Ole Miss head coach and offensive coordinator Matt Luke in December to serve as the UGA’s line coach.

Luke also has experience as an objectionable coordinator.

It appears to be a crowded space for offensive coaches that no longer allows for personnel changes.

But the 2019 college football playoff master, LSU, may have created a shape last season that Smart would like to emulate.

Last January, the Bayou Bengals brought together former Penn State and New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Brady with seasoned quarterback coach Steve Ensminger.

Brady, who holds the title of game coordinator and recipient coach, was recognized as an architect for the LSU’s pass-first scheme, which was tailored to his staff.

The veteran Ensminger was the QB coach, offensive coordinator and called the games.

Tigers’ results spoke for themselves: quarterback Joe Burrow had record numbers when the LSU marched an unbeaten season in defeating Clemson in the CFP Championship Game.

Smart is unlikely to rely on the passport as much as the LSU, as Georgia has to replace the late junior Jake Fromm, and a reloading situation with the recipient.

“We want to score,” Smart said last December and asked about a change in the offensive philosophy.

“You want a simple answer as if it were just cheating and happening … there are many things that will lead to a successful offensive and we have to do better.”

Georgia has signed Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman to succeed Jake Fromm.

In addition, UGA also has TE grad transfer Tre ’Mckitty, which arrives from the state of Florida in June. Smart is not finished with blow players. National Signing Day is just around the corner (February 5) and more players are available on the NCAA transfer portal.

The hiring of an offensive guru like Monken sends a message to potential recruits that the bulldog offense appears to be on the up.

Monken’s message about his coaching philosophy in Cleveland last year should prove popular, according to this WKYC interview.

“It should be fun – it should be – our players should have fun using all of their skills,” said Monken. “For me, it’s balance. It is not a run pass. It is: “Do you have enough skill players who touch the ball as compensation and use the entire field as compensation?”

Todd Monken: Coaching NFL and college differences

