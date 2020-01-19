Georgia Football is expected to hire Todd Monken, the airstrike expert, as a new employee

ATHENS – Georgia Football is expected to announce the retirement of former NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The 53-year-old Monken was responsible for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 before serving as the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator last season.

The 2018 Bucs traveled an average of 320.3 meters, with quarterbacks Jameis Winton and Ryan Fitzpatrick doing 65.3 percent of their passes together. Monken’s crime in Tampa Bay set records for entire yards, overtaking yards and touchdowns

Monken, who is considered an expert on the “Air Raid” crime style, has not played any games with the Browns last season.

“Really what I took (from the airstrike) was that I was able to win,” said Monken after taking on Brown’s job in a Cleveland.com story last season.

“It was really the air raid for me. You had a certain amount of run game, you ran many of the same concepts, and you could throw to win. It really was. As with any offense, it works a lot better if you have good players. “

Monken also said: “I always choose places based on people and the chance to win.”

Georgia recovers 5 of 11 starters who beat Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl, including the game’s MVP, receiver George Pickens.

The Bulldogs initiated the graduate transfer from QB Jamie Newman from Wake Forest to take over Jake Fromm’s offspring.

Newman has the double threat ability that brings an element of escape into his pocket and the potential to do yards with his legs and arm.

Georgia included RPO elements in last season’s offensive and Monken said last year that RPOs “were where football was and that was my background”.

Georgia is also bringing back a trio of emerging playmakers, with Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh in James Cook, all of whom have had sensational moments last season.

Monken planned a crime in Cleveland that, while not as explosive as the one he monitored in Tampa Bay, produced the NFL’s number 2 in Nick Chubb.

Chubb, a former Bulldogs star, was 1,494 meters last season, an average of 5 meters per carry.

Monken has traveled widely in both the pro class and college class and began his career as an assistant in Division II of the Grand Valley State (1989-90).

He has had remarkable positions with Oklahoma State employees with Mike Gundy (2002-04, 2011-12) and LSU with Les Miles (2005-06).

Monken was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach when cowboys Brandon Weeden and J.W. Walsh under center – two of the best QBs in program history.

The state of Oklahoma took second place in the “Pass by” category in 2011, and the future NFL draft pick Weeden took ninth place in the “Pass by” category.

The next season, Walsh as a red shirt newcomer, who appeared in 10 games in 2012, finished fourth in the list of passing cowboys per game.

At the LSU, Monken, in collaboration with JaMarcus Russell, the future NFL selection of 2006, helped Russell with 28 TDs and 8 interceptions to top the FBS Power 5 quarterbacks in handover efficiency (167.0).

Munken was also head coach at Southern Miss (2013-15) for three years, earning 13-25 points.

However, Munken was 9-5 in his last season, 7-1 in the conference, and this led to him being hired at Tampa Bay in 2016, where his offense later spawned record franchise numbers.

Georgian trainer Kirby Smart has not identified the role a new employee would play for his employees, but most assumed an offensive role.

UGA’s game passed last season ranked 72nd in the nation at 223 meters per game. The unit was strapped to the position by the loss of the top 5 receivers from the previous season and a series of injuries.

Monken said that before calling, and that’s a role that current quarterbacks coach and bulldogs offensive coordinator, James Coley, played last season.

Smart also added Ole Miss’ former head coach, Matt Luke, to employees last month. Luke is not only a line coach, but also a former offensive coordinator.

