Georgia Football Live Updates, 2020 Signers, Commitments

The Georgia Bulldogs can complete their 2020 recruitment class on Wednesday as part of the National Signing Day. This is the time when committed prospects can sign up to schools after some did in early signing in December.

Georgia starts the day with recruitment class # 1 and it is expected that some of the key goals will be formally signed with the program.

Below is a live update of a list of Georgian football signers and signings, as well as a breakdown of Georgia Football 2020 recruitment classes.

Georgia Football 2020 National Signing Day Live Updates

5:00 AM: Georgia starts the day with the country’s No. 1 recruitment class. But it couldn’t end up like Alabama could possibly add to its class. The Crimson Tide will start as a second place team, ahead of Clemson as a third place team.

Georgia is getting on with 19 signatories who have already left the program. Georgia has players who are committed but not signed. These include the 5-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones, the 4-star center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, the 4-star running back Daijun Edwards and the 3-star wide receiver Ladd McConkey. All four players are expected to sign on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs could also expand their class as a handful of players who list Georgia as finalists will announce their decisions. These players include 3-star defender Daran Branch and 3-star offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie.

Georgia Football Recruitment 2020 goals and announcement times:

Broderick Jones: 10:00 AM ET

Daran Branch: 10:30 a.m.ET

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: 11 a.m.ET

Ladd McConkey: 11 a.m.ET

Daijun Edwards: 1 p.m. ET

Cameron Kinnie: 2:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Football 2020 commitments

These are players who have publicly committed to Georgia but have not yet signed up. All four are expected to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Broderick Jones: Lithonia 5 Star Offensive Equipment, Ga .: No. 11 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 30 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 9 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 5 in Rival Leaderboards, No. 2 -Offensive. DawgNation story about Jones: Broderick Jones: Has this official visit consolidated his commitment to Georgia? Jones will announce his final decision on February 5. Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and Illinois are the finalists.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: 4-Star Center of New Orleans: No. 59 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 76 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 68 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 83 in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 1 in the middle. DawgNation story about Van Pran-Granger: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: All-American OL still feels “comfortable” as a Georgia commit. Van Pran-Granger will announce his decision on February 5. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are its finalists.

Daijun Edwards: 4-star setback by Moultrie, Ga.: No. 271 player in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 501 in 247Sport leaderboards, not in ESPN leaderboards, No. 135 in Rivals leaderboards. No. 21 runs back. DawgNation story about Edwards: Jeff Sentell breaks down 4-star RB Daijun Edwards and his involvement

Ladd McConkey: 3 star recipient from Chatsworth, Ga: No. 1159 players in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 1290 players in 247Sports leaderboards, not classified in ESPN, rival leaderboards. No. 167 broad recipient in the country. DawgNation story about McConkey: Ladd McConkey: The reasons for his engagement in Georgia

Georgia soccer 2020 recruitment goals

3-star defensive back on Daran Branch

3-star linebacker D.J. Lundy

3-star offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie

Georgia Football 2020 signer

These are players Georgia Football has already signed up as members of the 2020 recruitment class.

Kelee Ringo, 5-star cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona: No. 4 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 7 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 8 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 7 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 1 in cornerback rankings. DawgNation story about Ringo: Kelee Ringo: a 5-star prognosis for his future as a Georgia Bulldog.

Jalen Carter, 5-star defensive device from Apopka, Fla.: No. 18 player in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 9 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 12 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 49 in rival ranking lists, No. 4 defensive device. DawgNation story about Carter: Jalen Carter thinks he can play a role after Tyler Clark as a freshman.

Darnell Washington: 5-star athlete from Las Vegas (will have a close end in Georgia): No. 23 in the 247Sports composite ranking, No. 34 in the 247Sports ranking, No. 19 in the ESPN ranking, No. 32 in the Rivals ranking, No. 2 athlete. DawgNation Story about Washington: Darnell Washington: The family side of his decision about the early signing period.

Mekhail Sherman: 4-star linebacker from Washington DC.: No. 32 player in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 74 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 18 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 39 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 2 outside linebacker. DawgNation story about Sherman: Mekhail Sherman’s linebacker game shows what we’ve learned at Under Armor All-American Game.

Tate Ratledge: 4-star tackle from Rome, Ga: No. 37 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 62 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 74 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 12 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 3 offensive -Tackle. Ratledge’s DawgNation Story: Tate Ratledge uses Herschel Walker’s image to reaffirm his commitment to UGA.

Kendall Milton *: 4-star ranking in front of Clovis, California: 53 players in the 247Sports composite ranking, 88 in the 247Sports ranking, 96 in the ESPN ranking, 29 in the Rivals ranking, 7 in the ranking. DawgNation story about Milton: Kendall Milton: Elite RB signers chose Athens this week over all-American experience.

Marcus Rosemy: 4-star recipient from Fort Lauderdale, Florida: No. 54 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 91 in 247Sprots Leaderboards, No. 45 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 71 in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 8 in recipient lists. DawgNation story about Rosemy: Marcus Rosemy and Arian Smith explain what they bring to the football-wide reception room in Georgia.

Arian Smith: 4-star long-range recipient from Lakeland, Fla.: No. 58 player in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 42 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 25 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 147 in Rivals ranking lists, No. 9 long-range receivers. DawgNation story about Smith: Arian Smith and Kirby Smart: The big news the day after: L versus LSU.

Jermaine Burton: 4-star recipient from Calabasas, California: No. 81 player in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 57 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 99 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 126 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 15 in wide receiver. DawgNation story about Burton: Jermaine Burton made his college decision.

Jalen Kimber: 4-star cornerback from Arlington, Texas: No. 104 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 70 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 84 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 209 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 8 in cornerback rankings. DawgNation story about Kimber: Jalen Kimber: The stories you haven’t read about the UGA early bird

Chad Lindberg: 4-star offensive from League City, Texas: No. 140 players in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 377 players in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 57 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 178 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 13 Starting an offensive. DawgNation story about Lindberg: Chad Lindberg knew before he hired Matt Luke that he was the type for Georgian football.

Major Burns: 4 Star Baton Rouge Security, La.: No. 180 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 240 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 79 in ESPN Leaderboards, National Rankings by Rival, No. 7 in Security , DawgNation story about Burns: 4-star security Major Burns becomes a bulldog.

Nazir Stackhouse: 4-star defensive device from Atlanta: No. 247 in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 338 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 242 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 225 in Rivals ranking lists, No. 27 in defensive devices. DawgNation story about Stackhouse: Get to know the new DL commit from 2020, Nazir Stackhouse

Carson Beck: 4-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida: No. 248 players in 247Sports composite rankings, No. 233 in 247Sports rankings, No. 234 in ESPN rankings, Unranked in Rivals rankings, No. 9 pro Style quarterback. DawgNation story about Beck: Carson Beck: Can he win games early in his career at Georgia?

Justin Robinson: 4-star recipient of Mcdonough, Ga: No. 296 players in 247Sports composite rankings, No. 270 in 247Sports rankings, not ranked in ESPN rankings, not ranked in Rivals rankings, No. 48 broad recipient , DawgNation story about Robinson: Georgia signing Justin Robinson is triple state champion.

Warren Brinson *: 4-star defense device by Bradenton, Fla.: No. 308 players in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 359 in 247Sports ranking lists, ranking ESPN not rated, ranking rivals No. 235, ranking defense device No. 31 DawgNation story about Brinson: WATCH: Mid-year Georgian footballers are on the Athens campus.

Austin Blaske: 3 Star Attacking Tackle from South Effingham, Ga: No. 359 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 356 in 247Sports Leaderboards, Not in ESPN Leaderboards, Not in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 40 in offensive Rankings. DawgNation story about Blaske: Austin Blaske makes an emotional decision to get involved with Georgia.

Devin Willock: 3-star offensive device from Paramus, NJ: No. 905 players in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 736 in 247Sports ranking lists, not classified in ESPN ranking lists, not classified in Rivals ranking lists, No. 68 offensive device , DawgNation story about Willock: Georgia adds Devin Willock to the 2020 class for 6-foot 6-OL.

Jared Zirkel: Kicker from Kerrville, Texas: Unranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, ESPN and Rivals Rankings. No. 5 kicker in the country per 247Sports. DawgNation Circle Story: Georgia lands its next kicker in Texan Jared Circle

2020 Georgia football enrolled early

These are players who have already registered in Georgia and can complete the spring training with the team. The 2020 G-Day game is scheduled for April 18.

Georgia Football 2020 signs and sets the rankings in chart form

player

Compound ranking

247Sportrangliste

ESPN ranking

Ranking of rivals

placement

Kelee Ringo

Number 4

No. 7

No. 8

No. 7

CB / No. 1

Broderick Jones **

No. 11

No. 30

No. 9

No. 5

OT / No. 2

Jalen Carter

No. 18

No. 9

No. 12

No. 49

DT / No. 4

Darnell Washington

No. 23

No. 34

No. 19

No. 32

ATH / No. 2

Mekhail Sherman

No. 32

No. 74

No. 18

No. 39

OLB / No. 2

Tate Ratledge

No. 37

No. 62

No. 74

No. 12

OT / No. 3

Kendall Milton *

No. 53

No. 88

No. 93

No. 29

RB / No. 7

Marcus Rosemy

No. 54

No. 91

No. 45

No. 71

WR / No. 8

Arian Smith

No. 58

No. 42

No. 25

No. 147

WR / No. 9

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger **

No. 59

No. 76

No. 68

No. 83

C / No. 1

Jermaine Burton

No. 81

No. 57

No. 99

No. 126

WR / No. 15

Jalen Kimber *

No. 104

No. 70

No. 84

No. 209

CB / No. 8

Chad Lindberg

No. 140

No. 377

No. 57

No. 178

OT / No. 13

Severe burns *

No. 180

No. 240

No. 79

UR

S / No. 7

Nazir stack house

No. 247

No. 338

No. 242

No. 225

DT / No. 27

Carson Beck *

No. 248

No. 233

No. 234

UR

Pro-QB / No. 9

Daijun Edwards **

No. 271

No. 501

UR

No. 135

RB / No. 21

Justin Robinson *

No. 296

No. 270

UR

UR

WR / No. 48

Warren Brinson *

No. 308

No. 359

UR

No. 235

DT / No. 31

Austin Blaske

No. 359

No. 356

UR

UR

OT / No. 40

Devin Willock

No. 905

No. 736

UR

UR

OT / No. 68

Ladd McConkey

No. 1159

No. 1290

UR

UR

WR / No. 167

Jared compass

UR

UR

UR

UR

K / No. 5

Georgia Football 2020 recruitment position

QB: 1

RB: 2

WR: 5

TE: 1

OL: 6

DL: 3

LB: 1

DB: 3

K / P: 1

Georgia Football 2020 commits a geographic breakdown

Georgia: 7

Florida: 5

Texas: 3

Louisiana: 2

California: 2

Washington D.C .: 1

New Jersey 1

Arizona 1

Nevada 1

