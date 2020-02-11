Georgia football outside linebacker Adam Anderson with insightful off-season workouts

ATHENS – First impressions are not everything, but they are certainly important and often meaningful.

Some time ago, beginners in Georgia had interviewed former UGA star D.J. Shockley.

RELATED: QB Carson Beck has an easy transition from high school to Georgia

The quarterback of the one-time Bulldogs asked if there were any current players who jumped out in terms of freaky athleticism during training.

“We have a big linebacker, I think his name is Adam,” said Major Burns. “He’s like 6-6 and does a 4.3 (-second 40-yard stroke).”

Burns, of course, do not imagine things or even exaggerate too much – such a monster exists.

Outside linebacker Adam Anderson is 6 feet 5 inches and 225 pounds talent who came to Georgia a 5 star prospect in the 2018 class number 1 position outside of Rome, Ga.

Bulldogs defense coordinator Dan Lanning has used Anderson selectively and strategically, as he does with most Front Seven players.

There’s a reason why 37 players in Georgia got 100 or more snapshots last season.

Anderson ended the 2019 season with arguably the best football of his career and made some of the most impressive postseason games.

It was Anderson who suppressed Baylor’s two-minute ride at the end of the first half in the Sugar Bowl and recorded his third sack of the season.

Matt Rhules Bears should have found out number 19, especially after Anderson created a team pressure of 5 quarterbacks against the LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia is full of NFL prospects, from Azeez Ojulari, semi-finalist at Freshman of the Year, to Nolan Smith, former top-ranked recruit, and JUCO prospect, Jermaine Johnson.

And yet it was Anderson who jumped out of Burns.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in high school,” continued Burns, who showed his awe of Anderson’s physical abilities in off-season training. “So we’re here and I saw it and it opened my eyes.

“I thought it was nice to be next to me.”

Players like Anderson make Georgia a championship watcher to watch out for, and they seem to be training as much as on matchday Saturdays.

DawgNation Georgia football

Kirby Smart is curious about praising Todd Monken

21 names you should know about the Georgia Football 2021 recruitment class

Brandon Adams Podcast: Recruiting Keys to National Titles

Newcomer RB Kendall Milton finds a quick fit in Georgia

Jeff Sentell: How the nation’s first class came together

Georgia Football produces 10 NFL combines