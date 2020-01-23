Georgia Football publishes salary for new OK Todd Monken

ATHENS – Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has an annual reward package worth $ 1.1 million per contract information from DawgNation.

It is a multi-year contract with a letter of intent, but the long-term contract has yet to be fully executed.

Monken took on the OC role from James Coley, who earned $ 950,000 last season as the Bulldogs’ OC and Quarterbacks coach. Coley currently remains on the baton, which has been assigned the title of co-head coach.

Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns last season. The previous year, Monken led the NFL’s top passing team, which acted as OC and play caller for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The job offer that allowed Kirby Smart to hire Monken came when Scott Fountain, the special team coach, left the UGA workforce to take up the same position in Arkansas.

Georgia’s other staff hired this off-season was Ole Miss’s former head coach, Matt Luke, who replaced Sam Pittman as Georgia’s offensive line coach in December.

Luke’s contract stipulates that he will earn $ 900,000 annually – the same Pittman that was manufactured at UGA in 2019 before being hired as the new Arkansas head coach.

Monken is the second assistant coach under Smart to exceed the $ 1 million annual salary limit. Former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker received $ 1.5 million in 2018 before being named head coach of the State of Colorado.

Former UGA offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was Bulldogs OC in 2018 and earned $ 950,000 before leaving for the same position in Tennessee. Chaney signed a three-year deal with the Vols worth $ 4.8 million. Chaney earned $ 1.5 million in 2019 and will face an escalator increase of $ 100,000 over the next two offseasons.

Monken has a base salary of $ 390,000 and an additional salary of $ 710,000, according to the Freedom of Information Act by DawgNation. At this time, UGA did not disclose Monken’s contract term or other details.

Here is a complete breakdown of Football Assistant salaries in Georgia last season:

GEORGIA FOOTBALL CONTENT 2019

• James Coley: Offensive Coordinator / QB Trainer $ 950,000

• Sam Pittman: Associate Head Coach / Orienteering Coach $ 900,000

• Dell McGee: Run Game Coordinator / RB Coach for $ 650,000

• Cortez Hankton: Pass Game Coordinator / WR Coach $ 550,000

• Todd Hartley: TE Trainer $ 300,000

• Dan Lanning: Defensive Coordinator / OLB Trainer $ 750,000

• Glenn Schumann: Co-Defensive Coordinator / ILB Coach $ 550,000

• Charlton Warren: DB Coach $ 600,000

• Subject Scott: DL Trainer $ 470,000

• Scott Fountain: Special Teams Coordinator $ 325,000

• Mel Tucker, $ 1,500,000, defensive coordinator / secondary

• Jim Chaney, $ 950,000, offensive coordinator / bottleneck

• James Coley, $ 850,000, co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks

• Sam Pittman, $ 825,000, offensive coach

• Dell McGee, $ 550,000, running backs trainer

• Tray Scott, $ 420,000, Defensive Line Coach

Cortez Hankton, $ 375,000, receptionist

• Glenn Schumann, $ 325,000, coach for Inside Linebacker

• Dan Lanning, $ 325,000, coach for outline players

• Scott Fountain, $ 300,000, a team coach