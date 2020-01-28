Georgia football QB Jamie Newman ranked in the top 5 Heisman Trophy favorites

ATHENS – The opening game of Georgia football with Virginia is more than seven months away, but the talk season is in full swing and the Heisman talk has started.

New quarterback Jamie Newman was one of the top 5 Heisman favorites before completing his first pass in official training at a ratio of 14 to 1 per @SuperBookUSA.

Newman is ranked third quarterback by Pro Football Focus behind Justin Fields [Ohio State] and Trevor Lawrence [Clemson].

RELATED: Mark Richt says Jamie Newman can adapt to any crime

Fields, who spent his 2018 season as a freshman at UGA to support late starter Jake Fromm, is co-favorite with Lawrence to win the Heisman, both 4-on-1.

Zamir White and George Pickens are also current favorites. White is 80 to 1 and Pickens is 100 to 1.

The opening odds for Heisman are proof that Kirby Smart’s well-documented offensive in Georgia has a lot to offer.

The Bulldogs recently hired Todd Monken, an air raid passport expert, as an offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs and replaced James Coley, who has since left for Texas A&M.

Monken was the offensive coordinator at the Cleveland Browns last season. In 2018, Monken was the OK and caller for a Tampa Bay Bucs offense that led the NFL in passing meters.

Newman, who moved from Georgia to Wake Forest, is a quarterback with two threats, dynamic arm strength, and runnability.

Smart’s three UGA offenses in the past focused more on a power run game. The head coach wanted to use dynamic backfields, which included NFL stars Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. In the past two seasons, the decision for D’Andre Swift was planned in the first round.

However, Georgia seems to be aiming for a more aggressive passport scheme, as the reception corps is loaded with talent at the receiver and at the narrow end.

RELATED: The SEC team in Georgia is in the top 25 of the PFF rankings “Way Too Early”

Smart has always advocated talent as a coach, and Monken’s attitude is an indication that the Georgia head coach is opting for a more offensive balance that’s fine.

The Bulldogs are returning to a championship defense, with nine out of eleven starters on this side of the 26-14 Sugar Bowl winning team’s football.

Georgia’s offensive can afford to be more aggressive against such defense mechanisms. Especially at the showdown on September 19 with Alabama in Tuscaloosa, which encircles the world of college football.

Favorite player / school odds T-1. Justin Fields / Ohio St. 4-1 T-1. Trevor Lawrence / Clemson 4-1 3.Spencer Rattler / Oklahoma 12-1 T-4. Sam Ehlinger / Texas 14.1 T-4. Jamie Newman / Georgia 14-1 T-6. Travis Etienne / Clemson 20-1 T-6. Chuba Hubbard / Okla. St. 20-1 T-6 Ian Book / Notre Dame 20-1 T-9. Kedon Slovis / USC 25-1 T-9. Myles Brennan / LSU 25-1 11th Mac Jones / Alabama 25-1 12th Bo Nix / Auburn 25-1 13th D’Eriq King / Miami, Fla. 25-1 14. Adrian Martinez / Nebraska 30-1 T- 15. Sean Clifford / Penn State 40-1 T-15. Najee Harris / Alabama 40-1 17th Trowel Moon / Texas A&M 50-1 T-18. Tyler Shough / Oregon 60-1 T-18. Brock Purdy / Iowa State 60-1 T-18. CJ Verdell / Oregon 60-1 T-18. Kyle Trask / Florida 60-1 T-18. Charlie Brewer / Baylor 60-1 T-18. Sam Howell / North Carolina 60-1 24th Master Teaguelll / Ohio Sate 60-1 25th Zamir White / Georgia 80-1

