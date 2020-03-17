Georgia freshman WR Jermaine Burton ‘more explosive and quicker’ than LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase

ATHENS — There is a distinctive tone in Terrence Edwards’ voice when the conversation turns to Jermaine Burton.

Probably even a trace of satisfaction.

And why wouldn’t there be? Burton was one of the first players Edwards properly trained at his TEwrAcademy in Atlanta.

That was back when Burton was in seventh grade, some four a long time in advance of he moved to California for his junior and senior seasons at Calabasas Large University.

“I can convey to you his tale,” explained Edwards, who held a recent instruction session with Burton alongside with a pair of other incoming UGA receivers, Justin Robertson and Ladd McConkey.

“After the initial number of (coaching) periods we experienced in the seventh quality, I told his mother ‘you’ve obtained a little something specific on your palms,’ “ Edwards told DawgNation. “He’s acquired an chance to do a little something exclusive.”

All-American particular, Edwards intimated.

“He reminds me of Ja’Marr Chase, but a tiny much more explosive and more rapidly,” Edwards mentioned, evaluating Burton to LSU’s Biletnikoff Award-profitable receiver. “He has legit straight-line velocity and brief-shuttle quickness.”

Edwards — who played at UGA from 1999-2002 — said Burton has run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

For now, Burton’s exploits will be held guiding closed doorway

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the University of Georgia shutting down and spring soccer practices currently being place on keep.

But Edwards mentioned he ideas to teach Burton three moments a 7 days until eventually the 2020 signee enrolls in summer time college, scheduled for June.

“He’s super-centered proper now,” Edwards mentioned. “Physically, he’s completely ready to go. He’ll move on campus and he’ll have the opportunity to make performs early. Now, it is just the psychological component.”

George Pickens is the obvious go-to concentrate on for the following Ga soccer staff to choose the industry.

But after that, there will be a great deal of level of competition between the returning receivers and proficient newcomers.

“If (Burton) receives the playbook down early,” Edwards said, “he’ll be a man that will help them acquire some games early next calendar year.”

