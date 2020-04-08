Georgia Gov. Weight ‘Options’ After experiencing COVID-19 Backlash

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The governor of Georgia is “considering new options” after he was criticized by local officials for his orders to reverse the closure of coastal cities and other restrictions by cities to fight coronavirus, the spokesman said. governor on Tuesday.

Governor Brian Kemp’s administration last week urged Georgia residents to seek refuge at home, except under a restraining order, to complain. Some city and district leaders say creating a plan to break down some of the barriers imposed by local governments. The repealed sanctions include a local proposal to close the coast of Georgia at 160 miles (160 miles) off the coast of Georgia.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sings over the weekend has shaken Kemp’s work as a “limitless order” that encourages tourism as blood and death rates continue to rise in Georgia. In Glynn County, where the state reopened the coast on St. John’s Island. Simons, president of Michael Browning, sent Kemp a letter Monday saying: “Now is the time to put more restrictions on the spread of the disease, do not reduce them. “

The Republican governor’s order expires on April 14, though he may choose to extend it. Kemp’s spokeswoman Candice Broce said Tuesday that complaints from local officials have not been ignored.

“We are hearing their concerns, and are thinking of new options to help those communities,” Broce said in an email to the Associated Press. “We are in an unprecedented era, and the data is constantly changing. We are constantly receiving feedback from federal, state, and local leaders in public health, emergency management, and government to do the right thing. for Georgia. “

It is not immediately clear if Broce refers to beach communities or local concerns in general. She did not elaborate on Kemp’s office choice.

Browning said Tuesday evening he had no response from Kemp’s office to his letter.

“On the face of it, I am confident that he is hearing us,” Browning said of the announcement. “And I hope that some good things will be done to help stop the spread of this virus. That’s all.

Before issuing an executive order on Thursday, Kemp gave county officials the opportunity to negotiate a right to restrict their freedom to prevent infection. As of Tuesday, the new virus was blamed for 348 deaths and more than 9,100 infections in the state.

Since Kemp’s order was issued Friday, Georgia’s state troops and officials from the Department of Natural Resources have been touring the beach to fulfill the need for public safety. In addition, people are barred from importing lounge chairs, umbrellas, and other items on the beach, which Kemp said are open for fresh air and exercise.

Browning said he was concerned about Kemp’s decision to reopen the beach for the past two weeks the governor’s office seems to be encouraging Glynn County to close the coast on St Simons Island.

On March 20, Browning said he received a phone call from Nicholas Buford, acting acting interim governor. He said Buford asked: “Did you all close the coast?” When Browning announced that the province didn’t have enough officials to enforce the water shuttle, he said, Buford volunteered to send help from state agencies.

Glynn County commissioners threw that night to close the coast.

“It definitely made it easier,” Browning said of a phone call from Kemp’s office. “We have the support of the governor. They called us, we didn’t call them. ”

The Georgia State Department of Transportation has deployed troops to help keep the coast closed, Browning said, and the state Department of Transportation has installed electrical signals on Interstate 95 and other routes to St. John’s Island. Simons say the coast is closed.

Broce said in an email that Kemp’s office reached out to coastal communities of Georgia last month to offer assistance after flooded beaches closed in Florida, increasing concern for the beach. the coast of Georgia. She added that the beach was reopened when state officials had a plan to restrain the beaches and meet their own needs.

