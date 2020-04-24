This is Gov. Brian KempDream come true – Georgians who have submitted business establishments across the state … despite scientists, and other politicians, have been warned that this could end a COVID-19 spike.

These photos – from Atlanta, Savannah and other cities – are interesting because they show the real truth … that social travel is almost impossible at hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and, at the very least, gyms.

However, people are hungry for a fitness fix that is being streamed at BodyPlex Fitness Adventure Friday in Grayson, GA. People have told us that it’s barely packed – under 100 people so far, when they used to have almost 500 daily customers.

A TMZ staff member said, “Everybody is excited that we are open to them doing whatever they need to do to get their exercise done. We are just happy to be here.”

The same thing happened at Marietta’s Three-13 Salon where about 100 people came for all kinds of beauty treatments. They check everyone’s temperature and everyone should wear face masks.

That doesn’t seem mandatory to all businesses, as customers in a barbershop do NOT wear face masks, even when barbers.

Remember, Mayor of Atlanta Ships by Keisha Lance we were told he was opposed to reopening to businesses – because scientific data shows that it’s easy – and he urged people in his town, however, to stay home.

Jermaine Dupri of kindness echoed that sentiment and even President Trump disagree with the decision of his peers Gov. – but as you can see, the genie is out of the bottle right now.