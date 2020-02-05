Georgia has replaced the 3-star Daran Branch hotel from Ole Miss

Daran Branch continued a Kirby Smart tradition during his time in Athens.

Branch, a 3-star DB prospect, was the traditional SEC flip on National Signing Day, which became a smart signature during his time in Athens.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior from Amite High (Amite, La.) Returned his engagement from Ole Miss to Georgia on National Singing Day. Branch becomes the 25th signer for the 2020 Bulldogs.

Amite (LA) defender Daran Branch chooses #UGA before #OleMiss and #TheU

The most physically impressive corner I’ve seen in southern Louisiana, spanning four seasons of HS football. @ WAFB9Sports #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fo7BrhNXOJ

– Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) February 5, 2020

Branch was also involved in Miami for some time during his recruitment. It is ranked No. 51 CB for the 247Sports Composite and No. 672 for 2020 for the 247Sports Composite.