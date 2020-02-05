Jackson Muschamp is committed to being a preferred companion for the 2020 class in Georgia.

Georgia’s legacy is the son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp. The 3-star QB of Hammond School (Columbia, SC) had previously been transferred to the state of Colorado.

Now he’s going to be a bulldog. Just like his father was in Athens years ago. The news of his decision was first reported by Rusty Mansell from 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1 senior, weighing 190 pounds, is the No. 97 Pro-Style QB and No. 2722 overall outlook for the country’s 2020 cycle in the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard.

Muschamp will add even more depth to a quarterback room at UGA when Junior Jake Fromm set out for the NFL. He will be the fourth new face at QB this fall. He joins Jamie Newman, a 4-star senior junior graduate in Wake Forest. Carson Beck and Nevada preferred Austin Kirksey as the new Bulldog signaler for the 2020 season.

Georgia will also hope for the best health prospects for red shirt newcomer QB D’Wan Mathis. Mathis missed his real studies after a major brain operation after his first spring exercise in Athens.

Red shirt in the second year Stetson Bennett IV will be there again in its second season in Athens. He spent the 2017 season in the center as a red shirt scout team and then switched to a junior college in Mississippi for the 2018 season.

Bennett returned to Athens last fall as a Bulldog scholarship holder.

Will Muschamp was a productive security company in Athens from 1991 to 1994. He is known today as a former Florida coach and a team coach from South Carolina who stunned the Bulldogs in extra time last fall at Sanford Stadium.

That is, he also enrolled in Athens as a walk-on for the soccer team. During his time at UGA, Muschamp received a full scholarship and an important role.