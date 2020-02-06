Georgia OL signer Cameron Kinnie is ready to tackle the dream opportunity

SUWANEE, Ga. – Cameron Kinnie is aware that Georgia has six more offensive line signers in this 2020 class.

He knows that with a 3-star ranking of 1,626 national players – according to the 247Sports composite – the odds seem to be against him.

The only thing that came up for this Collins Hill High School 4.0 student who was trying to locate Air Force Academy and Army West Point campuses before UGA called was to follow his dream.

“You talk about that chip on your shoulder, I’ve proven my whole life that people are wrong,” the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Kinnie told DawgNation on Wednesday afternoon.

“Many people say,” Why are you doing this? “He said.” It was a dream to play SEC football and even have a chance to make it happen. That makes me want it even more. “

UGA assistant Todd Hartley reported on January 3, and then Kirby Smart came to Kinnie on January 20 for a home visit and offered him a scholarship.

Things happened quickly and the official visit to Kinnie’s January 24 locked things up in their minds.

Smart had already decided that the scholarship offer was in line. Smart used to be just a slightly recruited in-state product and knows exactly what to look for in a player.

Smart not only believes that there is a chance that Kinnie will make his dream come true, he is also betting on it.

“We’re going to sign whoever gives us the best opportunity to succeed,” said Smart at his press conference on Wednesday’s National Signing Day at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“Cameron Kinnie was a child we were targeting and we felt that he was the first extremely tall character and a really good athlete,” said Smart.

“He played in both directions and played at the highest level of football on which he played. We are lucky enough to get him to sign with us and we are happy about it. ”

Regina Kinnie, Cameron’s mother, had the same first reaction before speaking to the UGA coaches that most fans are likely to do.

“My first impression was that you were going to be a 5 and 4 star player and now you’re recruiting my son,” Regina said to offensive coach Matt Luke. “How likely is he to be able to play?

“He said,” Once you get to UGA, it’s no longer about the stars, it’s about the kids who work the hardest. If he comes in and works hard, he can earn a place. “

Smart told people that every round, even year after year, the # 1 class rank could incorporate stars into its recruitment equation.

Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory, a cross-conference defender at BYU during his tenure, said Georgia was a bargain.

“We played the toughest teams in the state here, our region and our non-region, and Cameron was very dominant,” said Gregory. “You’re watching his high point movie and there are people playing in the SEC that Cameron is finishing. We’re talking about five to eight pancakes per game. “

Randy Kinnie does everything he can to ensure that his son is ready for a good start with the Bulldogs when he signs up in early June.

“We’ll get all of this out of the way to congratulate him, but it’s going to be more difficult tomorrow,” said Randy Kinnie, who played at Jacksonville State University in the lineback. “It gets more flexible, it gets stronger, it gets better in shape, and the year ends in high school with all aces.”

“He’s been a straight A student since ninth grade, so we want to end that strongly.”

Indeed, the Kinnie family’s saying was “No A, No Play” and it is now up to Cameron to pass the test in the Athens field.

Kinnie is expected to line up in the middle and on the offensive guard.

There were others before Kinnie who made the most of the commitment on the day of signing after receiving later offers.

Robert Edwards, the big bulldog, moved from Georgia Southern to Georgia on the day of signing, and Tim Jennings switched to the state of South Carolina after receiving a last minute offer.

Georgia OL Signee Cameron Kinnie

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt367K7F2vc (/ embed)