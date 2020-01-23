Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman can adapt to any offensive system

ATHENS – The Georgia football game “G-Day” is about three months away, the spring exercises only start after about 8 weeks, and off-season conditioning is just beginning.

But the expectation of what the Bulldogs’ offense will look like is growing.

Graduate transfer QB Jamie Newman, newly hired OC Todd Monken and offensive employee addition Buster Faulkner are very popular.

Former Georgian soccer coach Mark Richt said Kirby Smart could lead his team on the offensive with Goodman.

“He can adapt to any system,” Richt said to DawgNation when he was in New Orleans for the CFP championship game last week, and asked about the Wake Forest transfer.

“I think he’s moving to Georgia to gain more experience in a pro-like system.”

Richt, who worked as an analyst for the ACC network last season, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Newman were the best quarterback in the SEC next season.

Monken led the NFL’s leading pass attack in 2018 as the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator and worked with Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator last season.

“Coach Monken sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes,” said QB Ryan Fitzpatrick of Miami Dolphins, who played for Monken in 2018.

Faulkner played quarterback himself and has experience with spread offenses and RPO schemes, similar to Monken.

Richt explained how aggressively the tendencies have reversed in recent years.

“The NFL has turned to a new trend for more spread, more shotguns and more RPOs,” said Richt. “The NFL has started doing what college kids can do.”

In fact, RPO systems at the highest level of football are more widespread than ever, with mobile quarterbacks ahead.

Richt remembered how not long ago, schemes tended in the opposite direction.

“It was years ago that the NFL slipped down to college,” said Richt, who led the Bulldogs program from 2001 to 2015. “And then the college would run down to high school as far as the scheme is concerned.

“Now high school runs to college and the NFL does more of what the colleges do. All of the RPO stuff started in high schools. “

Newman performed RPOs in the modified range of the Demon Deacons, an offense that ran at a fast pace but deliberately used slow-developing games.

It’s safe to say that Monken’s offense is not like the so-called “claw” Newman committed under Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson.

But there will be RPOs, as was the case last season.

If Newman wins the job as expected – Smart does not sign graduate transfers with the intention of participating – the Georgian offense against 2020 will certainly use its agility and weapon strength.

The possibilities are not unlimited, but definitely tempting.

As Richt said, Newman can adapt to any system.

