Clay Webb should be pursuing the Jamaree Salyer route for Georgia soccer

In conditions of recruiting wins, Clay Webb is on the shortlist of the most significant types of the Kirby Sensible period. In the 2019 recruiting cycle, Ga defeat out the likes of Clemson and house-condition Alabama and Auburn to land the 5-star centre prospect. It was a huge flex on the aspect of Good and then offensive line mentor Sam Pittman that they could land a player of Webb’s caliber when the offensive line recruiting was by now so sturdy.

Webb was rated as the No. 1 center for the 2019 course, the No. 26 in general prospect and the No. 2 participant in the point out of Alabama, with only fellow Bulldog George Pickens getting rated bigger out of the Yellowhammer State.

But contrary to say Pickens or fellow 2019 5-star signees Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker, Webb did not make an effects in his freshman year. He was the only 5-star prospect in Georgia’s signing course to redshirt, as he played in just two online games.

A massive rationale that Webb did not participate in in his 1st time in Athens is simply because of the men in entrance of him. The Bulldogs very most likely have 3 offensive linemen who will be drafted in this month’s NFL draft. A fourth lineman in Cade Mays transferred house to Tennessee, and should really he be granted eligibility by the NCAA he’ll most likely be a starter there.

So with all the departures, you would determine that Webb looks like a participant who could slide into the setting up line-up, accurate? Factoring in the staff losses and now that Webb has a whole yr in the Ga toughness and conditioning software, he would look like a genuine prospect to maybe slide into one particular of the guard spots.

But that — at this moment in time — does not look all the probable for the 2020 time. Even with the losses, Georgia is nevertheless pretty substantially established at the centre and guard positions. Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer all have extra experience than Webb does.

Even some of the far more mysterious choices could possibly be extra intriguing. Warren Ericson obtained the begin for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and performed properly, help you save for a single penalty. Even he may well be searching at an uphill climb in earning a starting off spot.

That’s prior to mentioning what Georgia could possibly do with Jamaree Salyer this yr. He acquired the start off at ideal deal with in the Sugar Bowl and has the versatility to perform across the offensive line. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to even see Salyer get some reps at remaining tackle this spring, supplied the Bulldogs have to change both of those Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson.

But Webb may well want to just take be aware of how Salyer is getting talked about now and what his ceiling could conclusion up getting. For the reason that a year in the past, he was in the correct very same spot that Webb finds himself in now on the Georgia depth chart.

Hill was likely to be the centre for Ga, whilst Mays and Cleveland were being having most of the reps at suitable guard. Thomas, Wilson and Solomon Kindley ended up all firmly entrenched at their positions. As a starter, there definitely was not everywhere for Salyer to crack in.

But previous spring he started doing the job in apply as the again-up at the appropriate deal with position. He wasn’t likely to supplant Wilson, but it did assist him get more observe reps than he would’ve at guard. When injuries mounted for the Bulldogs for the duration of the season, Salyer also discovered himself thrust into action. While he did not enjoy as effectively as he went on to in the Sugar Bowl, people reps manufactured a variance for Salyer.

Salyer’s teammates previous year also took note of how he pushed teammates in exercise routines and stored a good angle even if he was not actively playing.

“Without Jamaree, I really do not feel we’d be as productive because he provides a thing to the field that several men and women don’t know about,” Kindley said. “Things like brotherhood, family members, very good strength and vibes.”

When DawgNation pegged their setting up offensive traces for the 2020 period-opener versus Virginia, just about every member had Salyer in the line-up. None of us however experienced Webb on the subject with the first unit when the Bulldogs get on Virginia on Sept. 7.

But that has not slowed Webb to this level. When Clever fulfilled with reporters last 7 days, he singled out Webb as anyone who amazed all through offseason workout routines.

“Clay Webb was a dude who was genuinely competing hard, did some fantastic things,” Smart claimed.

With no spring follow, Webb will not be ready to make up any of the ground to the likes of Shaffer, Cleveland and even Ericson and Salyer. There is also the reality that in December, Webb was named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from an alleged bullying incident that took place in the course of Webb’s time at Oxford Higher University.

So suitable now, no a single is genuinely banging the drum for Webb or signaling him out as a participant to enjoy for the 2020 period. But no 1 was accomplishing that for Salyer a yr in the past and he came out at the finish of the 2019 period as a significantly far better participant than he was in March.

If Webb is capable to make the same type of soar, it should not arrive as a shock to listen to him described as a essential piece on the offensive line a 12 months from now when with Hill and Salyer remaining draft-eligible and Shaffer and Cleveland becoming seniors.

