Georgia spring soccer, SEC sports seasons officially shutdown

ATHENS — Any remaining hopes — however so slight — for a delayed “spring” football video game at Georgia had been dashed on Tuesday.

Warn-The @SEC has introduced all frequent season meeting and non-convention competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic calendar year, together with all Spring FB Online games and remaining SEC championship gatherings, due to continuing developments associated to the coronavirus.

— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020

The SEC mentioned in an expanded statement there would be no Professional Day exercises held on campuses, possibly.

“This is a tricky day for all of us, and I am specifically let down for our college student-athletes,” mentioned SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the league assertion. “The overall health and very well-currently being of our complete meeting neighborhood is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue on to watch developments and data about the COVID-19 virus.”

UGA athletic director Greg McGarity advised OnlineAthens.com earlier on Tuesday the university’s final decision to go on the internet lessons only for the rest of the semester eliminates “all activity on campus.”

The ACC declared before in the working day it was cancelling all spring semester sports activities functions.

The improvements are linked to prompt guidelines issued by the White Dwelling on Monday meant to mitigate the unfold of the coronavirus.

The latest suggestions are that people prevent collecting in groups of a lot more than 10, and that people today remain away from bars, eating places and food stuff courts and steer clear of journey if probable.

At the time of this writing (March 17), there are 4,226 instances of the coronavirus in the United States and 75 fatalities, for each the CDC.

The AJC.com, which compiles energetic case knowledge, reports 146 cases in Ga, like a few in Clarke County, which is dwelling to UGA.

The SEC experienced announced previous Friday a suspension of spring athletics actions nevertheless at least April 15, at which time there would be a re-evaluation.

McGarity instructed DawgNation on Sunday night that UGA was properly shutting down its campus through the up coming two months, and he recommended it would be a minimum of quite a few months in advance of any athletics things to do.

The College of Ga and Kirby Clever produced a video clip on Monday related to the coronavirus worldwide pandemic, and the foreseeable future of the Bulldogs’ program in this time of uncertainty.

This tale will be up to date

DawgNation coronavirus tales

CDC endorses canceling gatherings with 50-in addition people subsequent 8 months

NCAA to announce new recruiting limitations, spring eligibility

3 most urgent NCAA sports activities difficulties struggling with SEC and UGA

Greg Sankey Q&A on coronavirus influence on SEC conclusions

SEC basketball event canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

Observe: Greg McGarity addresses coronavirus result on UGA

SEC shuts down supporter attendance: ‘The new normal”

SEC releases official statement on coronavirus

Ga beats Ole Miss out on amid coronavirus fears at tourney

Tom Crean reveals ‘eye-opening’ details on coronavirus