Georgian football coach Kirby Smart hires Buster Faulkner for the offensive

ATHENS – Georgia Football hired Buster Faulkner to work with his quarterbacks on the offensive, DawgNation learned.

Faulkner is the former offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Southern Miss. Before that, Faulkner was the Arkansas offensive coordinator and tight-end coach for three seasons.

The University of Georgia has yet to issue a press release or state how Faulkner’s addition may or may not affect current coaches.

Coach Kirby Smart, who had just finished his fourth season 12-2 and ranked fourth in the national team, hired former NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken to become the team’s offensive coordinator last week.

James Coley, who worked as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach last season, was appointed deputy head coach at the time of Monken’s appointment.

Faulkner is from Lilburn, Georgia, and led Parkview High School to the Georgia State Championship in 1997 before playing in the Valdosta State Quarterback from 2000 to 2003.

UGA trainer Kirby Smart was on the staff of Valdosta State in 2000 and 2001, as a secondary trainer (2000) and then as a defensive coordinator (2001).

Faulkner overtook 7,100 yards and 64 touchdowns while registering a 47-6 record with the Blazers. In his peak season, he moved to Texas A&M Commerce, where he completed 2,861 and 16 touchdowns and set 10 school records.

Jeff Sentell contributed to this report.

