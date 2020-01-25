Georgian football continues to change, another employee changes to Texas A&M

ATHENS – The fluctuations in the staff of the Georgian football offensive continued until the weekend, and the next could be worked on next week.

Marshall Malchow, former Bulldogs Director of Player Staff, is moving to Texas A & M. DawgNation reported on Friday that former offensive coordinator and quarterback coach James Coley should work for the Aggies.

RELATED: James Coley leaves the Georgia football team as expected

The 247Sports network reported on the news in Malchow for the first time on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart fired Coley when he hired former NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken on January 17 to take the offensive and do the calling.

Monken was present at the Bulldogs basketball game on Saturday, part of the big UGA weekend that saw many key visitors.

RELATED: Todd Monken exchanges “total confusion” for championship quest

Coley and other staff closely associated with him were due to leave last Monday.

Last Monday’s hiring of Southern Miss’s former offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Buster Faulkner – temporarily as an offensive analyst – was further evidence that Coley was likely on his way out.

RELATED: Kirby Smart engages QB coach Buster Faulkner for offensive personnel

Faulkner is the favorite when it comes to filling Coley’s vacant position, although nothing is official yet.

Former UGA all-American Jon Stinchcomb told DawgNation that Faulkner was the right choice for working with Monken.

“You just brought in someone with experience in the NFL ranks who knows what it looks like when some of the elite athletes on the planet play for you,” Stinchcomb said of Monken. “Buster comes from an environment in which you have to create a little more opportunities because you don’t have the same talent.

“I think this new role is a great compliment to coach Monken and the rest of the workforce.”

The departure of Malchow, a graduate from Alabama, means greater collateral damage as Coley uses his recruiting skills with Jimbo Fisher’s staff at College Station.

Coley previously worked for Fisher in Florida.

Smart, who was silent during the changes, traditionally holds a press conference on the signing day in February.

Smart could turn to the new Georgian soccer players on February 5 and inform the media and fans about the background of the staff.

The Bulldogs have started off-season conditioning and are expected to begin their spring soccer practice in the third week of March after UGA’s spring break.

More from DawgNation

Georgia Offseason has produced fascinating offensive changes

Football stars support Todd Monken’s hiring at Georgia

WATCH: 2021 commit Brock Vandagriff shares the story with DawgNation

Podcast: Brandon Adams shares his views on Brock Vanda handle

Kirby Smart has turned the Georgia offensive on its head

Why Buster Faukner is a perfect addition to Todd Monken