Georgian football creates extra tension out of season, QB stars agree with Todd Monken

ATHENS – Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has not yet been introduced to Georgia’s football fan base, and Kirby Smart could not allow the 53-year-old NFL veteran to speak until fall.

But there is enough history behind Monken so that Bulldogs fans can feel what all the fuss is about.

RELATED: Todd Monken exchanges “total confusion” for championship quest

It is likely that Georgia fans will see for themselves around April 18. This is the scheduled but not yet official date for the annual G-Day game.

While Monken’s one-year stay as an offensive coordinator at Cleveland Browns didn’t work out, it’s important to note that it wasn’t his show. Former head coach Freddie Kitchens called the games.

But the year before, Monken led the NFL’s top passing offensive with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. His quarterbacks with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The University of Georgia has collected some quotes from former quarterbacks who have been involved in Monken’s offenses.

Nick Mullens, the replacement QB for NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, was developed by Monken at Southern Miss and was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2015.

Mullens intervened quickly:

“Coach Monken is an excellent coach who brings energy and passion every day. He is extremely smart and will do a great job of improving his players’ knowledge of the game. He knows how to open receivers and put players in the best situations to succeed. Georgia has a great offensive mind that players will have fun for! “

And if you’re wondering what Monken’s conversation with the returning Bulldogs quarterbacks and incoming Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman might look like, these comments from Brandon Weeden, the first round’s NFL favorite, could provide some insight:

“When I first spoke to coach Monken on the phone, I knew that he was exactly what we needed to continue where we left off from the 2010 season. He came in and hugged what we had and put his fingerprint on it and did an incredible job. I think the guys immediately respected him for his time in the NFL and even more when we got to work. He is an innovative coach who brings the fire and passion you need. He is one of my favorite coaches I was allowed to play for and a great guy. We were lucky enough to get it and it worked for both parties. “

Finally, there was this confirmation from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who said goodbye to Jameis Winston in the 2018 Tampa Bay offense, which prompted the NFL to run a pass under Monken’s direction.

“Coach Monken sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes. He is aggressive and calls a game based on the strengths of his players. He teaches excellently and instills confidence in the whole unit.”

Georgia football low season

Kirby Smart lands Air Raid guru Todd Monken

Todd Monken leaves the messy Cleveland and enters the ideal place

LSU DC Dave Aranda unveils offensive UGA game plan

Mark Richt reports on the FSU graduate transfer Tre Mckitty

UGA reports on the current status of James Coley

Numbers game: Comparison of Jamie Newman with Jake Fromm

Bulldog security on the way to Ole Miss

RELATED: Cade Mays Makes Stunning Rocky Top Hop

Planned start of Georgia Lineman, who returns after an injury

PODCAST: Brandon Adams talks about Todd Monken’s addition