Georgian football is accelerating the construction of championship facilities

ATHENS – Georgian football has been in the works since coach Kirby Smart took over, and the latest example is just around the corner.

UGA sports director Greg McGarity has looked out of his office window at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall for the past six weeks and seen one load of dirt pulling off the site.

But McGarity also sees a vision for the future: a state-of-the-art $ 80 million building that will bring Georgian football to the level of the programs it is competing for championships against.

Architectural rendering of the UGA soccer building under construction. Photo / photo courtesy of UGA Sports

The excavation phase has been in full swing since the end of December. At this point, Smarts Bulldogs completed their local sugar bowl preparations and the upper grass field and the northern practice field (nearest Lumpkin Street) were decommissioned.

“The first step was to remove 20,000 cubic meters of dirt that you just finished,” said McGarity on Saturday night when they were playing the basketball game at the Stegeman Coliseum.

“Now they are in the demolition phase, when they can climb up to start working underground and they will come out of the ground shortly.”

Photo courtesy of UGA Sports

The project is expected to be fully completed in January 2022.

It cannot be completed early enough.

The Bulldogs recently ranked 8th in the SEC at soccer facilities, according to updated ratings from 247Sports.

Clemson’s $ 55 million football building, completed in 2017, is the new standard for championship programs.

Nebraska has plans for a new $ 155 million football facility adjacent to Memorial Stadiu.

Georgia has been catching up since Smart retired before the 2016 season. Since then, UGA has built an indoor facility worth $ 30.2 million and refurbished the $ 63 million renovation of the West End zone at Sanford Stadium.

McGarity said the new three-story, 160,000-square-foot football building under construction will be “great”.

It will offer some of the nation’s best changing and weight rooms. There are also urgently needed coaching and administrative office space.

The construction phase of the building is scheduled to last until April 2021. The outbuildings are then expected to be renovated after seven months, and the deadline has expired by January 2022.

“One of the exciting things about our work is improving our facilities,” said McGarity. “And thanks to the tremendous donor support we receive at the University of Georgia, we were able to make progress very quickly.”

