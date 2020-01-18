Georgian football updates the status of James Coley after the hiring of Todd Monken

Georgia has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken when the school officially announced its hiring on Friday. What does this mean for James Coley, Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the 2019 season?

Georgia also released a statement on the subject, saying that he would remain on the staff and act as deputy head coach. There was no further description of Coley’s role and what that could be. Monken was only announced as an offensive coordinator.

Coley has been with Kirby Smart since arriving in Georgia. He started as a wide receiver coach and worked his way up to the position of offensive coordinator last season.

The Georgia offensive struggled in 2019 when the Bulldogs finished 49th on the offensive and 46th in the yards per game. Not all of this falls on Coley, as there were problems with the broad receiver position and injuries across the entire line of attack.

Coley spoke to the media before Sugar Bowl beat Baylor and assumed responsibility for the offensive issues in 2019.

“You know what? First of all I have to do a better job, starts with me, right?” Said Coley. “So I look hard at myself and criticize myself and tear my tail to make this end better.”

In addition to his offensive activities in South Florida, Coley also has an excellent recruitment reputation, as the Bulldogs have produced Marcus Rosemy, Tyson Campbell and Tyrique Stevenson in recent recruitment classes.

Coley also played a significant role in landing quarterback Jamie Newman for Georgia. Newman spent the last season in the Wake Forest where he performed 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and completed six touchdowns.

Maintaining Coley’s workforce would be a huge asset to the Bulldogs, as he is also the main recruiter for 5-star quarterbacks from Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams in the 2021 cycle. Vanda Griffin will travel to Georgia this weekend, while Williams Coley praised the Under Armor all-American game.

“You want me to be the type. You want me to come in. They’re all there, ”said Williams. “I actually spoke to Coach Coley about two days ago. We talked. It wasn’t just about ball. We were just talking. I have a good relationship with Coach Coley. They told me that they were all there and they wanted me to be a “buddy”.

With Monken, Georgia could have a coaching structure similar to LSU’s last season with Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger. Like Monken, Brady came from the NFL level and gave the LSU offensive a big boost. Ensminger received great reviews for his willingness to share the limelight with Brady, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Georgia also gave an explanation of Monken and what he will bring to the Bulldogs.

“We are excited to add Todd to our team,” said Smart. “He has committed explosive crimes at every station in his impressive career in the National Football League and major college football programs.”

