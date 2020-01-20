Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

Georgian football winners and losers after the addition of offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Winner: George Pickens

Pickens was already planning to start the 2020 season with a ton of hype. Given its previous 5-star status, strong freshman season, and outstanding performance in the Sugar Bowl, the rise in the second year is likely to be high on many pre-season award lists.

And that was before the addition of Monken and his gift of a vertical offense. Now Pickens could take his game to an even higher statistical level.

In Monken’s last season as a play caller for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, Mike Evans had seen his best season from a mileage standpoint. He pulled in 86 passes for 1,524 yards, which was good for 17.7 yards per catch. He also added eight touchdown catches. All three seasons Monken served as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, Evans ended with over 1,000 yards.

Even last season in Cleveland, both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry ended their work with over 1,000 reception places. Monken’s passing system, which dates back to his time in Oklahoma State where Justin Blackmon shone, is incredibly friendly to broad recipients.

With Monkens System, Pickens has the chance to become only the second recipient in program history to reach over 1,000 yards in one season.

Terrence Edwards, the only other recipient in program history, had a rather classic reaction when he thought about what Pickens could do in 2020.

Loser: The story about Kirby Smart

When Nick Saban spoke at the national championship game last week about the need to develop aggressively, many Georgia fans assumed that Saban would fire a shot at Smart given the struggles on that side of the ball Georgia had last season.

With the addition of Monken, who has extensive experience with Air Raid principles, Smart makes it clear that he won’t just compete and play Man-Ball to win games.

After James Coley’s downgrading from the position of offensive coordinator – Georgia has announced that Coley will continue to serve as an assistant coach, but has no longer indicated – Smart was clearly not satisfied with the direction of the offensive last season.

Georgia will not give up the run next season and will suddenly be less focused on defending. Smart will always rely on these two aspects to win. The addition of Monken will allow Georgia to do so, even if it will be more aesthetically pleasing in the future.

Football coaches are known to be persistent, and smart is no different. With Monken, however, Smart can show that he is ready to develop his game plans and not rely on an Alabama draft from 2012 to win.

Winner: Jamie Newman

Newman’s best attribute in the Wake Forest was his deep overtaking ability. According to Pro Football Focus, Newman had the second highest mark in sport last season on deep passes in the Wake Forest. He also took second place in narrow window throws.

Monken’s NFL offenses have often relied on the same concepts. In 2018, Tampa Bay led the league in passing, with Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick playing quarterback.

Adding Monken to Newman’s skills is a perfect mix of plan and talent. The pairing between offensive coordinator and quarterback should allow Newman to consistently show what he does best.

The deep-passing game will also help Georgia in the explosive games category, which was one of the biggest problems in the 2019 season. Georgia finished 65th in 20-yard games or more in 2019. The four teams competing in the college football playoffs all came in the top 15, with national champion LSU taking first place in this category.

Newman assumed that with the additions of Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith, Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson and the close end of Tre ‘Mckitty, he would find himself in a better situation than Fromm in 2019. Now that Monken has committed the offense on his Skills, Newman could possibly live up to Mark Richt’s expectations.

Loser: Jake Fromm

Fromm is a loser in the sense that he could really benefit from a system called by an NFL player. Monken has worked with NFL quarterbacks and would probably have made Fromm do some of the things NFL teams expect him to do.

Monken was able to get video game numbers from people like Nick Mullens in Southern Mis. and Brandon Weeden in the state of Oklahoma. Fromm would no doubt have been able to set numbers that would at least have increased his NFL draft profile.

Just look at what Joe Brady did to Joe Burrow last season. Brady came from the NFL and was able to stage an offensive that got the best out of Burrow.

To expect Monken and Fromm to emulate this would be unfair for both sides. But Monken would have been the best player and attacker he could have worked with during his time in Georgia.

It’s a bit cruel for the talented quarterback if Georgia becomes this kind of offensive coordinator a little over a week after Fromm’s announcement.

Winner: Zamir White

With all the talk about the temporary game under Todd Monken, it’s not like Georgia is giving up the game in progress. And the biggest beneficiary among Monken from an individual perspective could ultimately be white.

The running back will enter its red shirt in its second season as the leading re-entry of the Bulldogs. He had a strong game in the Sugar Bowl, hurried for 92 yards and a touchdown in victory. ESPN went ahead and called White the Georgian breakout player for the 2020 season.

As for the reason for optimism for white, the running backs with Monken as the offensive coordinator have had an outstanding season. Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL last year. In the state of Oklahoma, Joesph Randle ran two seasons as an offensive coordinator over 2,600 meters and 38 touchdowns in Monken. In his senior year as head coach at Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles had two running backs over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

White is used to high expectations. This will be the case again in 2020. However, as Monken’s vertical attack may pull the defenders out of the box, White and his teammates could celebrate next season.

