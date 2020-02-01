From the first of each month, we will summarize the previous month for Georgian football and everything that happened around the program.

Georgian football winners and losers for January

Winner: Those hoping for a new offensive in Georgia

After a disappointing 2019 campaign on this side of the ball, many wanted to see some changes. It seems like you can count Kirby Smart in this category too, considering that the Georgia numbers on this side of the ball look drastically different.

Georgia first got transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who is now most likely leading the offense in Georgia. His game is a departure from what the Bulldogs got from Jake Fromm since Newman had 574 yards in the Wake Forest last year.

The best thing about Newman’s passing figures is his ability to fit deeply. That should go well with what Todd Monken likes to do now that he’s Georgia’s new offensive coordinator.

Monken has spent the last four seasons in the NFL, with stations in Cleveland and Tampa Bay. Previously, he was head coach at Southern Miss and offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

Rexcited: The national media agree on the new offensive coordinator for Georgia, Todd Monken

With these two new additions, along with Tre Mckitty from the U.S. state of Florida and people like Kendall Milton, Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton and Arian Smtih as part of the 2020 recruitment class, the Georgian offense had a completely different feeling compared to 2020 what we saw in November of the 2019 season.

Losers: Members of the 2019 Georgia crime

After Georgia’s 26:14 win over the Sugar Bowl, there were a number of questions about who would stay and who would expect the 2019 crime to occur. D’Andre Swift appeared to be a very likely candidate for the NFL draft given its draft status. He followed the sugar bowl.

But in more surprising news, Swift was supported by teammates Jake Fromm and Solomon Kindley. Both were three-year starters for the Bulldogs, but neither are locks to be among the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Fromm and Kindley also had bad years in 2019.

Later in the month, James Coley was released from his duties as an offensive coordinator and player. He was on the team for a short time, but is now the short-term trainer at Texas A&M. The battles in 2019 weren’t just Coley’s fault, but if you’re the coordinator of a unit that fought as hard as Georgia , this will have consequences.

There is a long list of ways the Georgian offense didn’t go as it might be in 2019. And it’s hard to say that the unit will be better next year without Swift, Fromm, and Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson’s attacks.

But Smart and the Bulldogs will need it if Georgia wants to reach the college football playoff and possibly win a national title.

Winner: New Arrivals

Newman, Mckitty, and Monken aren’t the only newcomers to Georgia this month. The bulldogs also added Buster Faulkner to the staff. He has a lot of experience as an offensive mind. He is currently a quality control officer, but that could change if Coley leaves. Georgia currently has only nine assistant coaches, which means that another employee is on the table.

Georgia has also added some high profile members to its various recruitment classes. The Bulldogs contest the various All-American Games with the 5-star cornerback Kelee Ringo and the 5-star athlete Darnell Washington. Washington anticipates a close early, while Ringo appears to be next in the line of defensive defenders playing for Georgia early.

The Bulldogs also received a 5-star title in 2021 when quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced his promise to the home team. He is the most popular quarterback in 2021 and the best player in the state of Georgia.

It’s early, but it looks like the Bulldogs are focusing more on the state’s outlook for the 2021 cycle. A class leader like Vandagriff in the group could boost Georgia’s efforts enormously.

With Georgia winning the SEC East last year and the LSU going through almost everyone, it was easy for Kirby Smart to rest on what he built. But the Bulldogs haven’t rested in the first month of the off-season, as Smart knows that being good is not good enough.

Loser: Anyone who tracks Zach Evans’ recruitment

Earlier this month, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the nation’s No. 1 returning to the country would announce that it had signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.

At the end of the month, Georgia made another commitment as Evans is still unsigned and uncommitted regarding National Signature Day.

Evans had obviously been annoyed that he would announce that he had signed with Georgia on January 2nd at the Under Armor All-American Game. However, on the morning of, it was announced that he would not be making a college announcement that night. Then he publicly apologized to his future college coaches during the game.

Connected: With all the chatter about Zach Evans, let’s remember to appreciate Kendall Milton

Shortly after, it was reported that Evans had been released from his letter of intent, which would have bound him to Georgia. Since then, he has visited Ole Miss and Tennessee. On January 30, Georgia accepted a commitment from in-state product Daijun Edwards.

There’s still a non-zero chance that Evans will land in Georgia, but that’s only because his entire recruitment was unpredictable. It really was one of the strangest recruits in the recent past, especially for a player as talented as the past 5-star player.

Winner: Georgia’s defense for 2020

Given the changes Georgia has seen on the offensive, it seems like an eternity ago, but the Georgian defense received some great news from several key defenders earlier this month.

Richard LeCounte first announced that he would be returning for his peak season. Then Eric Stokes, Monty Rice and Malik Herring announced that they would do the same. The Bulldogs have also not seen any of the assistant coaches on this side of the ball.

Connected: Richard LeCounte is the face of the Georgian soccer program for the 2020 season

Georgia had one of the best defensive units in the country last year. Add a number of senior executives, a further influx of elite talent, and continuity in coaching staff and Georgia’s defense numbers to somehow get any better in the next season.

A lot will be done against Georgia next season. But defense should again be something the Bulldogs can rely on throughout the season.

More Georgia football stories from DawgNation