Georgian football winners and losers from National Signature Day 2020

Winner: Matt Luke

Luke had to fill massive shoes after leaving Sam Pittman for Arkansas. The hay was, so to speak, in the barn before Pittman left, but that changed when he started his job as head coach in Arkansas.

Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger did not sign early and attended other programs in January. If both visits to Georgia had gone badly, it would be a major blow to the Georgia recruitment class.

But Luke made his coffee when he graduated from the 2020 class with signatures from Cameron Kinnie, who not only honored the 5-star offensive skills in Jones and the nation’s top center in Van Pran-Granger.

Georgia has brought a total of seven offensive linemen into the class. And Luke played an important role in landing everyone. This will be a long way on the offensive as it is still a strength of the Georgian soccer team.

“I’m also very happy with the move from coach Pittman to coach Luke because I can recruit these children and bring them to us,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “They want to compete and play at a high level, so I’m very proud of it.”

After the day of signing, some of these 2020 signers called the Georgia OLU. If Luke is still able to recruit and develop Pittman, he may be right.

Loser: Fans of the National Signing Day drama

National Signing Day is just not what it used to be. This is mainly due to the addition of the early signing phase and the increasing number of pledges for the various all-American games in early January.

Given that so many of the top prospects have already been signed, there wasn’t much intrigue on Wednesday. When Jones canceled his visit to Auburn last week, it was a good sign that he would stay with the Bulldogs. Van Pran-Granger made it clear that he would not doubt his status in the Under Armor All-American game either.

From a dramatic perspective, the most interesting moment of the day came when McKinnley Jackson made the rather surprising decision to sign at Texas A&M. This was what prevented Alabama, a finalist for Jackson, from overtaking the Bulldogs for overall victory.

I am sure that you love that the recruitment calendar is now wider than before and that you no longer have to worry about 70 to 80 percent of the class going into January. But the fireworks that surround this day are no longer what they used to be.

Winners: Xavier Truss and Warren McClendon

Landing Jones was huge for Georgia as the Bulldogs had to declare their first duels early for the NFL draft in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. It was also likely that 2020 Cade Mays will move from left to Tennessee.

So it would be easy to win Jones as the starting player for next year as he is number 2 in this country and Thomas could start as a newcomer, albeit in the right place.

However, according to Smart, this will almost certainly not be the case.

“If you have Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, you understand that these guys have an opportunity to go,” said Smart. “I’m not a big believer that the next man will just come in and play for Andrew Thomas and Isaiah.”

When asked how important it is to record Jones, Smart placed great importance on recording Truss and McClendon in the 2019 class.

Neither player saw a significant season a season ago when both were on jerseys. Even when Thomas and Wilson endured the sugar bowl, Warren Ericson crept to the guard and Jamaree Salyer emerged to attack.

Smart emphasized that it rarely happens that a newcomer comes in and starts the duel. And although there are a few examples after Thomas – Jonah Williams did it in Alabama, Wanya Morris did last season in Tennessee – it is not a matter of course that Jones can beat both Truss and McClendon to start the duel.

“If they are athletic and the best guys or we are injured, these guys will give us great depth, and I think a lot of these guys we just signed on are talented enough to help us, but they are not in the middle of the year and they have to come in and apply for it, ”said Smart.

Loser: Kirby Smart’s sleeping schedule

We wanted to say Florida here after leaving behind 4-star Jahmyr Gibbs, Van Pran-Granger and Avantae Williams. But Florida landed in first place on Princely Umanmielen’s 4-star defensive on Wednesday night, defeating Georgia in basketball when the Bulldogs clinched a 20-point lead in three games for the second time. So let’s talk about something else.

With an eye to the future, Smart and its employees are already envisaged for recruitment class 2021. Before Wednesday, Georgia had started to focus on the next recruitment cycle. The Bulldogs have hosted and visited a number of key perspectives for the 2021 cycle.

Georgia’s probably biggest commitment in January came from 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in 2021. He is expected to be a key leader for the 2021 class.

Smart also showed which position will be crucial for the Bulldogs, similar to the offensive line last year.

“When it comes to the internal and external linebacker, we probably didn’t feel like we needed so much help right away,” said Smart. “These are enormous opportunities for children in the next autograph session who want to play outside the linebacker and within the linebacker, because now we have to fill in gaps.”

Some names that can be seen in these positions are Barrett Carter, Smael Mondon and Quintin Somerville.

Winner: Georgia’s recruiting power

Smart realized that this class in Georgia was not performing as well as some of the previous recruitment classes in his time in Georgia. He added that Georgia has lost some competitive recruitment battles with a prospect of the state – Arik Gilbert and Myles Murphy come to mind here.

But Georgia has made up for this cycle in how well it recruited at the national level. The Bulldogs landed the No. 1 player in Arizona, Nevada and the No. 2 player from Washington, DC. They also brought the 5-star defensive device Jalen Carter from Florida.

And while many would have liked to see Tank Bigsby in this class, Kendall Milton turned out to be perhaps the most important piece in Georgia’s 2020 class.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgFOJQE1N44 (/ embed)

“I think the two merged companies have moved to different locations where we took on the in-state or out-of-state type,” said Smart. “It just so happened that we are out of state.

“We are very happy about these players and there were many good outsiders who could play here at the University of Georgia.”

