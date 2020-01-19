Georgian soccer players Eli Wolf, Charlie Woerner and Brian Herrien shine in all-star games

Former Georgia players Eli Wolf, Charlie Woerner and Brian Herrien represented the “G” one last time in their respective All-Star games.

Wolf, who moved from Tennessee to UGA last summer, started in the East-West Shrine Game and impressed the NFL scouts with three catches for 49 yards

“The past year was a wonderful end to a five-year college career,” Wolf told DawgNation on Sunday. “I will continue to work very hard to see where the next opportunity takes me, but I will certainly not forget the trip that brought me here.”

The bulldog recipient Lawrence Cager, like Wolf, had earned an invitation to St. Petersburg for the East-West Shrine Game. However, Cager could not play and was still recovering from the ankle surgery he underwent in November.

Woerner and Herrien meanwhile played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the Rose Bowl.

Woerner led his team with three catches for 50 yards, while Herrien had 13 catches for 44 yards, including a 9-yard TD run.

X

Brian Herrien (@GeorgiaFootball) would not be contested 💪

The national team extends its lead!

📺: @NFLPABowl on the NFL network pic.twitter.com/UcmP12RSwf

– NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 19, 2020

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is the only Georgia player to represent the Bulldogs at this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, where all NFL staff except the Super Bowl are present.

It’s 19 degrees in New Haven, but @WalterCampFF All-America placekicker @ RodTheKicker3 from @GeorgiaFootball did his training at @newhavenAD Bowen Field this morning. #WCGameChanger pic.twitter.com/RWAoPA9wSL

– Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) January 17, 2020

The All Star games are an important part of the NFL draft process. They give scouts and coaches the opportunity to get to know the players first-hand in an NFL environment with NFL coaching.

Many of the best players are scouted all year round. From time to time, scouts look at the team exercises.

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was a coach in the NFLPA game.

“The most important thing is to give these players the opportunity to show off their skills on the practice field,” said Lewis in a FullPressCoverage.com story.

“Get to know the plan and run it here like you did today.”

Players will continue their training with the hope of receiving an invitation to the 2020 NFL Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23 to March 2.

Georgia has several players who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Attacking duel play by Andrew Thomas, traffic jam from D’Andre Swift and quarterback Jake Fromm were mentioned as first round picks.

Offensive line underclassmen Solomon Kindley and Isaiah Wilson are also on the NFL Draft Radar, as are outgoing defensive starters J.R. Reed, Tyler Clark, David Marshall and Tae Crowder.

Georgia will hold a “Pro Day” training later in March, usually just before spring exercises begin in the middle to late month.

