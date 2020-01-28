Georgia’s basketball star Anthony Edwards hits “Freshman Wall” like no other

ATHENS – Exceptionally, it was not easy for Anthony Edwards, Georgia’s first basketball player, to talk about basketball on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs had just lost their third game in a row and fell at home to an Ole Miss team that had lost six times in a row and most recently sat in the SEC.

Edwards squirmed, he fidgeted, he smiled, and he frowned. Edwards, an 18-year-old young man who was supposed to be in high school when he was born, didn’t know what to do or say in this strange, awkward, and pressurized situation.

Four nights earlier, Edwards was kept goalless in the first half in Kentucky and committed five sales.

Pressure cooker

Every win and loss in Georgia seems to be on Edward’s shoulders, and the weight of the hopes of a program that depends on its performance finally seems to take a toll.

“I think he does it pretty well, but sometimes I worry about him,” said Jordan Harris, UGA senior, last Saturday. “I’ll always check on him, are you good? Are you going through something?

“He’s pretty good with the outside noise. I am shocked how he deals with it because it is a lot for him. “

But how could Edwards explain his tripartite match against Ole Miss? The Atlanta prodigy, nicknamed “Antman”, had fired 10 shots beyond the 3-point arch (unable to?) And was unable to bring his 6-foot, 5, 225-pound explosive device to the rim ,

“The teams try to defend me differently,” Edwards offered. “They’re trying to get me out of the game and get other people to score. I just have to find ways to help my team win. “

That was the hope for Georgia Basketball when Edwards signed up and denied the opportunity to gain a foothold practically anywhere in the country to get closer to his family.

Edwards is predicted to be number 1 in the upcoming NBA draft by some, but more and more have their doubts.

“For me, it’s a perspective, it’s not a finished product,” said ESPN analyst Seth Greenburg. “It’s amazing how many people talk about him as the number 1 overall winner.”

Concentrate on winning

Edwards has said since his arrival that his focus is on winning, and he has kept his confidence that he can help raise a Bulldog program with no notable tradition or recent success.

“As a team, I want us to get to the (NCAA) tournament and delve into it,” said Edwards after the exhibition’s opening game in November in a season that now seems like a complete difference. “Bring Georgia basketball back and have as much fun as possible.”

The Bulldogs have not won the NCAA tournament since the 2014-15 season. Hopes for 2019-20 declined significantly with the home loss to Ole Miss and Edwards’ expression suggested that he knew – and he was helpless to do something about it.

Georgia coach Tom Crean, who developed the NBA lottery choices Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo in Marquette and Indiana, supports Edwards on and off the pitch.

“If we put that into perspective, who’s playing college basketball?” Said Crean after Edwards ’23 points were not enough to lead the Bulldogs in front of a sold-out Kentucky Stegeman Coliseum crowd SEC opener.

“I mean, who is that? We talk about it all the time, people want to be Anthony Edwards, right? “

Hard work

Edward’s lifestyle as a student athlete in Georgia – and an anticipated choice for several million dollars a night – sounded lonely when he discussed part of his training routine after an 80-63 win over Tennessee earlier this month.

“I was here until 1am on Monday and yesterday until 10:30 or 11am,” said Edwards of how he responded to a 22-point loss at Auburn.

“Most of the time I’m always here late at night because I like to take pictures because I have the most energy because I have nothing to do.”

The fact is that despite the hard work and spectacular athleticism that has brought him so far, Edwards has many areas in which he can improve his game.

“Part of it is not predetermined, there is a laundry list that is not fixated on one thing and learns to really see and learn the game,” Crean said. “These are all things he learns. He learns to put together possessions for possessions.”

And now Crean said it was up to him and his staff to help Edwards find more ways to score and help the team win.

Edwards’ heart and competitive spirit are in the right place every time he fires his long-range shot, but “it’s not the game plan,” Crean said. Edwards, the nation’s leading newcomer (18.6 points per game), hits only 31.3 percent from the 3-point range.

Coaching adjustment

Crean has repeated the importance of ball movement and player movement for an effective offense, and Edwards fits right in the middle of this plan.

“We made some real adjustments to it, it has to keep cutting if you refuse it, it has to keep cutting instead of standing because it is very, very easy to guard when it is only in the slots, right because they don’t come down from him, ”Crean said.

“Well, it could make a basket for someone else, but he learns a lot about cutting, a lot he never knew. But we’re nowhere near where we need to be with it.”

And Edwards doesn’t appear to be anywhere near what he was two weeks ago when he explained his cheering glitches during the blowout victory over the Vols.

“Basketball is always an issue for me because I want to make a lot of money with this game,” said Edwards that evening. That’s why you play because it’s fun. “

Georgia returns in action at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Missouri.