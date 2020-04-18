In February, the Khachapuri Index hit a record high, ahead of the current global blockade to curb the expansion of COVID-19.

The index is an unofficial economic indicator of Georgia and has nothing to do with its popularity. Monitor the cost of making home staple food [hatchapuri literally means “cheese bread”] at home and use it as an economic indicator Similar annuals at Thanksgiving dinner or Big Mac index in the United States It is not different from the calculation. An informal economist comparison of purchasing power parity using prices for McDonald’s flagship hamburger.

However, because the restaurant was closed indefinitely and you couldn’t go to the grocery store just to analyze prices, Tbilisi State University’s International School of Economics found that yeast, eggs, flour, butter, milk, and cheese. Could not monitor the price of [along]. Make monthly calculations for March [using energy costs]. Instead, the index was crowd-sourced from the information and asked the inhabitants to tell economists the amount they paid to analyze the price. Meals may not be welcomed at the restaurant, but khachapuri continues as follows.

Georgians already knew it, but there is no such thing as a pandemic for Americans to learn it. The same thing that makes Hatchapuri so important in everyday life in Georgia has made it attractive to Americans.

“It’s bread, cheese, eggs and butter. It’s a combination of all the most beautiful things,” says the Washington D.C. Rose Previte Compass Rose. “There is nothing I don’t like.”

Georgian Hatchapuri-Washington Post / Getty Images, boat-shaped cheese bread at Compass Rose, D.C. Greg Powers

Google’s classic Hatchapuri Google search is 50% more than it was two years ago and twice as popular as it was four years ago. Instagram was full of eye-catching Adjaruli versions of the photos, and Georgia’s restaurants were spread like wildflowers across the country before ordering on the spot.

Food writer Polina Chesnakova—The cookbook “Hot Cheese: 50 Gooey, Oozy, Melty Recipes” was launched in September [with khachapuri recipes of course], making the food universally appealing, especially sticky and sticky. Pointing out the filling. When a large Adjaruli khachapuri comes out of the oven, it gives a moment of suspense, which is the stage setting. “

Hatchapuri style from Bacami, a black tea centered around large pizza-like skins and sunshine yellow yolk, is the most commonly offered type in the United States. However, the more common version served daily in Tbilisi tables and used in indexes is a simple stuffed pita-like variety called Imeruli. “Georgia has a rich dairy culture,” explains her hometown, Chesnacoba. “It shows a love for kachapri and cheese.” Megruli khachapuri added a layer of cheese on top of Imeruli, and the Achma variation is layered like lasagna. The simple version of Penovani also uses puff pastry for the bread.

Conversations with Georgians or restaurant owners who cook Georgian cuisine eventually return to this versatility: the eye-catching Adjaruli khachapuri owns Instagram and eats in the United States, but food is a special occasion. Instead, it’s simple and plain, a staple dish of the day. “It’s not a pizza,” says Sergey Zdorodetstkiy, partner of Skalka, a Georgian cafe that recently opened in Seattle. “I can’t open the refrigerator to see what else I can do. It’s just two ingredients.”

That minimalism tells people. “Georgian food is in Russia and Mexican food is in the United States,” says Previte. Skalka usually offers a wide variety of breakfast foods, but downtown cafes are limited to take-out and delivery, especially to Hatchapuri, and after they closed their seats, they started serving drive-throughs. It was very popular while Logistics was hindering Skalka for now. “We want to do what we love and create what people love,” says Zdorodetstkiy.

Making ajarian khachapuri in the Tandoor oven of the Georgian restaurant Mamagotchi in Moscow. Sergey Faddy Chef—TASS / Getty Images

That attitude embodies what makes far more hatchapuri than the everyday staple. She says when Previte first moved to Moscow with her journalist husband. “Western food was expensive and Russian food wasn’t very good.” I finally felt like I was at home after my neighbor cooked her Georgian meal. “My experience living in Moscow was to love Georgian cuisine,” she says, partly because of the nature of national cooking. “Georgia is very kind.” That prompted her to introduce the dish and its main dishes at her restaurant. But she also emphasized Georgian culture: “food,” she says, “goes with hospitality.”

It’s unlikely that you are currently hosting other users, but you can show yourself the same welcome by making Hatchapuri at home. “In Batumi, people line up for two hours and wait for Hachapuri,” Zdorodetstkiy says. However, the simplicity of cooking means that you can cook yourself at the same time.

“We have more time than ever to develop our cooking muscles and try new recipes and kitchen projects,” says Chesnakova. “The novelty takes you out of your kitchen and takes you to another world. Even just a few bytes.”

