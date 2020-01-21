Georgia’s football ahead of the season, Brock Vanda handle in addition

ATHENS – Kirby Smart is usually fairly transparent, but the fifth-year Georgia head coach didn’t get involved in the type of overhaul or the extremes he was willing to do to improve the offense.

“We’ll have a look,” said Smart on December 18, inquiring about the Bulldogs’ offensive philosophy. “But we want to score.”

A month later, Georgia had received the top-rated QB transfer (PFF) on the market, the OC from the NFL’s most successful passing game in 2018, and a quarterback coach that Smart knew first-hand from his time in the state of Valdosta

The Bulldogs still have a lot to do, and the National Signing Day on February 5th will definitely be worth a visit.

Georgia took a 12-2 lead last season with a 5-1 win over the top 25 teams and a third consecutive title in the SEC East Division.

But Smart, who insists on keeping the bar at a championship level every fall, has gone up and strengthened his coaching staff and team.

Complacency, said Smart, is the enemy of the team’s aspirations and has played a role in the past season.

“If you’re not hungry, you’ll get average, and I think some of it has influenced us in the past,” said Smart after Sugar Bowl’s 26:14 win over Baylor. “And we need to find a way in this program to not let it creep in and maintain the same hunger that you have as a young player because we’re dealing with several guys who were really hungry and then fed up become . “

Nobody in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall will feel comfortable as soon as possible.

In fact, newcomer QB Carson Beck is probably just starting to feel comfortable with the competition on campus, and UGA has already added a 5-star title in class 2021.

Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star prospect from nearby Bogart, who is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in class 2021, made his verbal promise on Tuesday.

Mike Griffith and Connor Riley discuss the impact of Smart’s latest moves and additions on Tuesday’s “On The Beat” show and what it means for the program.

