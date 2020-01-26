Georgias Malik Herring was ranked the best D-Lineman in the SEC and leads the spearhead

ATHENS – Aspiring Georgian soccer senior Malik Herring started the season on the bench and ended it as the best returning defender in the SEC.

Coach Kirby Smart wanted and will not be any different.

It’s Smart that has brought Herring to the brink of size to ensure that the Forsyth product gets the most out of it and makes the most of its talents in the field.

“Malik can be a good player (but) he has to improve and do the little things right, and he has to be a bit more mature and serious to be the player he is supposed to be,” said Smart last spring. “However, he is talented and played well. He only has to mature a few.”

Pro Football Focus, which rates players every week, has Herring ranked as the best SEC defender in the top 25.

The 6-foot-3,280-pound herring showed how much it had grown in the Sugar Bowl’s 26-14 win over Baylor. Herring, who started instead of the older Tyler Clark, had five duels, one pass separation and 1.5 duels for the loss.

Hering was represented throughout the season on the Bulldogs’ deep defensive front. It was a unit that, with its solid gap integrity, set the tone for the nation’s best run defense. Georgia did not allow a rushed TD until the tenth game of the season.

At the beginning of the 2019 campaign, on the way to Vanderbilt, Herring did not play.

“We talked about it after the game,” Smart said next week. “If he continues to practice and gets better, he’ll play.”

Herring did just that, nine starts and 24 QB rushes, third best in the team.

The Bulldogs have lost reliable seniors from the D-Line 2019. Especially the seniors Michael Barnett, David Marshall and Clark moved on.

But Herring is one of a few defenders who are returning with the potential of a star to one day play the NFL.

Nosetackle Jordan Davis was a freshman all-American in 2018 and continued his run-stuffing pathway last season. Freshman Travon Walker overcame seasonal wrist surgery to set highlights, including the pouch that led to victory at Auburn.

Then there are the other seniors. Devonte Wyatt finished second in the team with 27 QB rushes. Justin Young played in nine of 14 games and had his moments. Then there’s Julian Rochester, who is five years older after qualifying for a red shirt and only plays four games after knee surgery.

Surprisingly, none of the Georgian defenders were named the All-SEC first team by the Associated Press last season.

This is despite the fact that the Bulldogs ended the regular season and led the conference in overall defense.

Ultimately, Safety J.R. Reed was named All-American by a branch, and linebacker Monty Rice and cornerbacker Eric Stokes were all-SEC picks for the AP’s second team.

From the perspective of the awards, however, everything was quiet among the defensive tackles, nose tackles and defensive ends.

WATCH: Dan Lanning advocates defense in Georgia

Smart has said that he prefers his players to make noise with their helmets so that UGA players are unlikely to use their own horns in the off-season.

But those who watch and rate films have taken note of it, and Herring leads the way on a defensive front that the SEC could dominate in 2020.

DawgNation Georgia football

Hering takes time for the Kids Fun Day in the hometown

Georgia Offseason has produced fascinating offensive changes

Football stars support Todd Monken’s hiring at Georgia

WATCH: 2021 commit Brock Vandagriff shares the story with DawgNation

Why Buster Faukner is a perfect addition to Todd Monken