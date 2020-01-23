Georgia’s top SEC team on the PFF Colleges ranking is way too early

ATHENS – Even before the first spiral of the spring camps, speculation about the university football off-season is running.

The SEC consistently draws the most speculation. Many focus on how the teams ended and the key players move on. Some quickly come to interesting conclusions.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program were as active as everyone else, and those who looked closely took note of it.

In fact, UGA fans looking for a bullish off-season challenge for the Bulldogs need look no further than Pro Football Focus, a website that delivers thorough player ratings and enhanced team metrics every week.

Georgia is number 3 in PFF’s way-too-early rankings for 2020, based on the very high opinion of Bulldog’s new quarterback Jamie Newman, receiver George Pickens and cornerback Eric Stokes.

Former Georgia coach and ACC analyst Mark Richt told DawgNation Newman that he could adapt to any system.

“The SEC is now walking through the Georgia Bulldogs,” PFF proclaimed in its latest article.

PFF said Newman was “the largest graduate transfer” in the off-season, advocating its “accuracy in narrow windows” and “effective low-pass grade”.

Jake Fromm vs. Jamie Newman pic.twitter.com/Y27FRAJ5iA

– PFF draft (@PFF_College) January 16, 2020

PFF didn’t mention it, but the Bulldogs also brought back 9 of 11 players who assumed a defense that led the nation in quick defense and goal defense in the Sugar Bowl, finishing 3rd overall and 8th in pass Defense efficiency.

Ohio State is the No. 1 pre-season for PFF at this early stage, with Clemson No. 2.

After Georgia, the top 10 of the website complete the following: No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame, and No. 10 Wisconsin.

Other SEC teams in the PFF top 25 were Florida (# 19) and Auburn (# 20).

