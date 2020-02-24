[gerakan-has-no-intention-to-return-to-bn,-be-a-part-of-other-coalition,-suggests-president]

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau (centre) speaks to reporters during the Chinese New 12 months Open Residence hosted by Gerakan at the PGRM Tower in Kuala Lumpur January 25, 2020. — Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has no intention of returning to Barisan Nasional (BN) or signing up for any political coalition just still, mentioned its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

“At the instant, we have no such intention,” he informed reporters briefly right before chairing the party’s emergency conference at the Gerakan headquarters listed here these days.

Gerakan remaining BN in June 2018 next the coalition’s defeat in the 14th Normal Election.

In the meantime, Lau mentioned the assembly was held to discuss the present-day improvement in the country’s political landscape.

“If there is a new prime minister, for instance, we examine how Gerakan as a political bash can perform a part in the country’s political arena,” he mentioned. — Bernama