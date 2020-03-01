gerard-deulofeu:-watford’s-survival-bid-usually-takes-large-hit-as-nigel-pearson-confirms-time-ending-acl-damage-to-star-ahead

Watford ahead Gerard Deulofeu will overlook the relaxation of the season acquiring endured a severe knee harm for the duration of the 3- victory above Liverpool.

The Hornets ended the Reds’ 44-match unbeaten operate to go out of the relegation zone on Saturday, but it came at a rate as Deulofeu was stretchered off with oxygen in the 37th minute.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Deulofeu was obviously in distress

The Spaniard appeared to twist his knee immediately after a rather innocuous coming-with each other with Virgil van Dijk.

Replays straight away suggested a most likely period-ending blow and Watford’s fears have been confirmed by supervisor Nigel Pearson on Sunday.

The Watford manager informed Sky Sports Information: “Unfortunately for us, the scan results exhibit that he’s probably likely to be out for the relaxation of the year.

“He’s obtained an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament], which is a genuinely poor point for us since he’s been this sort of an crucial participant for us.

“It’s upsetting for the players when a single of your colleagues will get an damage like that for the duration of a recreation.

“Pereyra went in yesterday and I believed he did very effectively. We’ll have to cope and it’s essential that we look forward with a optimistic mentality.”

Deulofeu, 25, is a critical player for the Hornets and his absence places a sizeable dent in the club’s bid for Premier League survival.

Pearson’s guys are out of the relegation zone only on objective change, and they could be leapfrogged by Aston Villa, who have a video game in hand.