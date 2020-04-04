Gerard Way from Chemical Romance is sharing a collection of previously unreleased songs

Gerard Way has released a collection of previously unreleased songs he called “Distraction or Despair” – listen to them below.

The My Chemical Romance frontman has shared the news of new songs that he initially plans to release as singles on his Facebook page earlier this evening (April 4).

“Hey, with all this uncertainty, I just wanted to start downloading some unreleased stuff,” his post began. “People can just check it out and have something to listen to. I just wanted to share it.

“I think I have a lot of things like that, because Doug and I have been recording small pieces over the years. Some of them, like Phoning It In, are things I planned to release as singles and I can still to do it at some point when I finish them, but realized why not. It’s good to share. Who knows if some of these things ever came out? “

Calling the collection of songs “Distraction or Despair,” Wade shared them on Soundcloud with the image of his voice chords “from the time I went to my ear / nose / throat before embarking on this chemical journey to make sure everything was in order. “

Listen to new songs below:

Meanwhile, Wei recalled a dream yesterday that caused the Queen’s song to be stuck in his head, which inspired him to send hope against the backdrop of a coronavirus pandemic.

The frontman of “My Chemical Romance” said he woke up to “Must Must Go On” – the latest track from Freddie Mercury’s “Queen” (1991’s “Innuendo”). “We know when the time is right and every time that day comes we will take the stage again,” Wei wrote on Instagram yesterday (April 3).

Last month, Way reportedly recorded several unreleased songs from the recently merged “My Chemical Romance” online.

Orlov Reddit fan pointed out that Way to BMI Repertoire is a platform where musicians upload tracks to collect revenue and fees.