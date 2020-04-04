Gerard Way from “Chemical Romance” sends a solid note with the Queen song

Gerard Way remembered a dream that resulted in a queen song that inspired him to send a credible message amid a pandemic coronavirus.

The frontman of “My Chemical Romance” said he woke up to “Must Must Go On” – the latest track from Freddie Mercury’s “Queen” (1991’s “Innuendo”). “We know when the time is right and every time that day comes we will take the stage again,” Wei wrote on Instagram yesterday (April 3).

View this post on Instagram

Woke up from a strange dream last night. In it, my mom and I were at the Bon Jovi Bar in the bar and grilled, drinking frozen margaritas and eating fried plantain. In the World Series, the “Padras” played against the Yankees, but the Padres played for “La” and in the form of the Dodgers. Then my mom, me, and Linds, and our kids (yes, plural), were in the stadium in Pasadena and watched it. In the middle of the game, the number was 21 Yankees and 9 Suspects / Dodgers, but La was rallying and shouting “We’ll fix it all!” break and they were doing this really dangerous dare-type trick. The bandit was with us and a teenager, but we also had two boys, about three years apart, and they kept messing with each other, and we had to have tough conversations with them. The older boy had wild dark hair and the younger boy had shorter blond hair and glasses. We were faced with a truly insanely high-tech toilet, but none of us knew how to use it. Then we left the game early because I had to sing Cancer at a college in Philadelphia for some Christmas pageant at the end of the year. So the stadium was in New York and we were in New Jersey waiting for the driver to take us to Feeley, but I didn’t tell the driver we left early and he needed to be picked up in New Jersey and he was stuck in the post. game traffic, so it looked as if I had missed my performance. Waiting for the driver, I would go for these short walks, and if I walked a few blocks through the turns, I would be in Italy. I woke up and this Queen song was in my head and it’s my night and morning. I had some more hope. I do not understand that the song means that we guys will just take the stage, despite the world events and recommendations. The most important to us is health and safety. And we know when the time is right, and every time this day comes, we will come back on stage. I think the Queen song makes some sense – if you haven’t heard it in a while, you should check it out. ❤️

Record shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway) on April 3, 2020 at 9:34 am PDT

In the message, the musician recalls a dream in which he attends a baseball game and misses a performance in Philadelphia because of poor communication and logistics with the band’s driver.

“Waiting for the driver, I would go for these short walks, and if I walked a few steps through the turns, I would be in Italy,” – wrote Way. “I woke up and this Queen song was on my mind and it’s my night and morning. I had some more hope.”

My Chemical Romance (Photo: Pooneh Ghana)

He went on to take a screenshot of a Queen song playing on Apple Music: “I don’t understand that the song means we guys will just take the stage, despite world events and recommendations. The most important thing for us is health and safety. And we know when the time is right, and every time this day comes, we will re-enter the stage. I think the Queen’s song makes some sense – if you haven’t heard it in a while, you should check it out. “

In other news, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Hiero has suggested a guitar tutorial on how to play some of the band’s biggest hits so fans can find out while staying home during a coronary crisis.

Broadcasting from its basement as part of the “Author Registration” series, Fender offers a step-by-step guide on how to nail down a guitar line in “Good Day on the Black Parade” and “Ghost of You” at My Chemical Romance. “