Gerard Way Just Introduced New Songs, So Go The Eyeliner

BWARP! BWARP! BWARP! Seem the emo alarm because Gerard Way just dropped a bunch of unreleased solo tracks to get us as a result of this self-isolation period.

It has been a fucking emotional rollercoaster for My Chemical Romance admirers about the past couple months, with the band saying their reunion, only to break our hearts once more when they however had to pull out of Download Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily, frontman and the like of our teenage lives Gerard Way is below with your self-isolation soundtrack.

The My Chemical Romance frontman uploaded four tough mixes of solo tracks to Soundcloud today, sending the MCRmy into a entire-blown meltdown about the imagined of new tunes.

“Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just preferred to start uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so men and women can check out it out and have anything to pay attention to,” Way started the lengthy Instagram caption.

Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wished to start out uploading some unreleased stuff. Just so people can check it out and have some thing to hear to. Just felt like sharing. I feel I have a bunch of this stuff, as Doug and I have been recording minor bits in this article and there in excess of the decades. Some of these, like Phoning It In, ended up issues that I planned on releasing as singles, and I might still do that at some position when I complete them, but I figured why not. It feels superior to share. Who understands if some of this stuff would have at any time come out? Oh yeah, the audio is on my soundcloud, which I have not genuinely applied in ages. The url is in my linktree, alongside with a website link to the Covid-19 Response Fund. In case you are questioning, this is a photo of my vocal cords, from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc in advance of embarking on this my chem journey, to make certain every little thing was in buy. He mentioned, “It’s a very little crimson, but searching good”. I’m contacting all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, due to the fact that appears to be the two matters I maintain shifting involving. Almost certainly a ton of other people far too. But I assume only some of the tracks are tied to an “album” of that identify. I’m just winging it, retaining it everyday. May perhaps add some notes to the tracks. Hope every person is risk-free and balanced. Rock on.

The four tunes, collectively recognized as Destraction or Despair, are titled: ‘Welcome To The Hotel’, ‘Success!’ ‘Crate Amp_2’ and ‘Phone It In (2) VOC’.

“I’m contacting all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, considering that that would seem to be the two issues I retain shifting involving. Most likely a ton of other people also,” he wrote. “I’m just winging it, maintaining it relaxed.”

JUST. WINGING IT. Holding. IT. Everyday.

Gerard, we are all screaming.

Fingers crossed this indicates we can anticipate a new My Chemical Romance album in the not-way too-distant foreseeable future. I suggest, we actually have earned it following the shit clearly show that 2020 has been.

