[german-advancement-to-continue-being-weak-in-initial-quarter-as-coronavirus-hits:-bundesbank]

February 17, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German financial growth will remain weak in the to start with quarter of 2020, weighed down by weak exports and the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Bundesbank said in a regular economic report on Monday.

Europe’s major economic system stagnated in the fourth quarter and expanded by just .6% in all of previous calendar year as its extensive manufacturing sector fell into recession, spreading gloom across considerably of the euro zone.

“For the very first quarter of 2020, there are no signals of a essential modify in Germany’s financial system,” the Bundesbank said. “With the look of the coronavirus in China at the commencing of 2020, a new layer of risk was additional.”

It extra the virus could disrupt world wide worth chains and could lead to supply bottlenecks for German corporations.

The German overall economy will continue to be pushed by domestic consumption thanks to climbing wages, a sturdy labor market place and a solid building sector.

But field will weigh on development, even if sentiment indicators all over the convert of the calendar year appeared much more benign, suggesting some improvement.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)